Coalition Cracks: Spasi Sofia Leaves Ruling Bloc, Sparks Tensions with Capital Mayor Terziev

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Coalition Cracks: Spasi Sofia Leaves Ruling Bloc, Sparks Tensions with Capital Mayor Terziev Bonev (left), Terziev (right)

The WCC-DB-SS coalition in the Sofia Municipal Council has officially disbanded. During the council's latest meeting, Chairman Tsvetomir Petrov, a representative of Spasi Sofia (translated to "Save Sofia"), announced the formation of a new municipal group under the same name, consisting of eight members. This makes the Spasi Sofia faction the fourth-largest in the municipal council. Meanwhile, the remaining coalition of "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) continues with 14 members, the same number as GERB.

Read also: Bulgarian Party Leaves Coalition with Sofia's Mayor Over Unfulfilled Promises

Representatives from WCC-DB expressed disappointment over the split. Municipal councillor Boyko Dimitrov said the move by Spasi Sofia was a political misstep, while Dimitar Shalafov characterized it as an "escape from responsibility." He emphasized that the departure contributes to political fragmentation, which has been cited by Spasi Sofia themselves as a barrier to the city's development. Both councillors voiced hope that Spasi Sofia will remain open to dialogue and cooperation, in line with assurances made by Boris Bonev.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev responded publicly, attributing the split to Spasi Sofia’s strategic preparation for upcoming elections. He stated that although Spasi Sofia had functioned as internal opposition for some time, their formal exit signals a shift to a more overt stance. Terziev emphasized that his administration would continue to seek broad support and work through challenges, as it has since the beginning of the mandate.

In a lengthy online post, Terziev denied claims of parallel power structures within Sofia Municipality and rejected accusations of dependency on political figures like Delyan Peevski. He underscored that all decisions are his responsibility and dismissed allegations of external influence. He noted that while opposition rhetoric is easy, true governance demands difficult, long-term work.

Terziev defended the appointment of Arch. Panayotova, asserting that her selection process was transparent and that her performance would be judged based on her actions. He also mentioned undergoing a polygraph test to clear suspicions of external pressure or misuse of office, stating that all answers confirmed his integrity.

GERB group chairman Anton Hekimyan, however, accused both Spasi Sofia leader Boris Bonev and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev of contributing to Sofia's stagnation, underscoring the rising tensions within the council following the political reshuffle.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spasi, sofia, terziev, bonev

Related Articles:

Transgender Woman Attacked with Sword in Bulgaria in Alleged Homophobic Assault

A transgender woman was reportedly attacked with a sword and beaten in the center of Sofia in what she claims was a homophobic assault

Crime | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgarian Party Leaves Coalition with Sofia's Mayor Over Unfulfilled Promises

The political party "Spasi Sofia" has announced that it is withdrawing its trust from Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev

Politics | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 14:14

Phased Heating Shutdown Begins in Sofia

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) has started a gradual suspension of heating services as of April 22, 2025

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Free Parking in Sofia Over Easter Holidays

The hourly paid parking zones in Sofia, commonly known as the blue and green zones

Society | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:20

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 12:54

Bulgaria’s Property Boom: Sofia Leads with 200% Price Rise Over 10 Years

Over the past decade, residential property prices in Sofia, Bulgaria, have surged by 200%, rising from an average of €715 per square meter in 2015 to more than €2,100 at the beginning of 2025

Business » Properties | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49

Bulgarian-French Economic Partnership Strengthens, Trade to Surpass €2.6 Billion

Bulgaria’s economic ties with France have shown significant positive progress in recent years, as trade between the two countries is expected to exceed 2.616 billion euros by 2024

Politics | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 13:31

100 Days In: Bulgaria’s PM Reviews Progress

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov marked the government’s first 100 days in office with a summary of key accomplishments and political challenges

Politics | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 11:49

U.S. and Bulgaria to Boost Information Sharing on Illegal Migration and Security

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior on April 22, 2025

Politics » Diplomacy | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 08:40

Bulgarian Party Leaves Coalition with Sofia's Mayor Over Unfulfilled Promises

The political party "Spasi Sofia" has announced that it is withdrawing its trust from Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev

Politics | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 14:14

How Bulgarian Mortars Ended Up in Sudan's Darfur Desert

A major investigation by France 24 reveals how European-made ammunition, specifically mortars manufactured in Bulgaria

Politics | April 18, 2025, Friday // 15:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria