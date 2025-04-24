Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior. The incident occurred on February 26, when a 47-year-old man died while in police custody following a theft report.

Minister Mitov confirmed that an internal inspection of the Regional Directorate had been ordered. As a result, two police officers are now facing charges of premeditated murder. He stated that although the findings of the inspection are available, the incident represents a serious failure that demands a reassessment of training and conduct within the ministry. Mitov emphasized the need for all officers to act strictly within legal boundaries and to be properly instructed and prepared for their duties.

He firmly declared that abuse of power and police brutality will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing, and disciplinary measures have already been taken by the head of the regional directorate.

Mitov also highlighted that with the recent increase in police salaries, expectations for professional conduct and responsibility would rise accordingly. He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to continuous training and legal compliance for all staff.

In response to questions about alleged chats on Telegram that reportedly document police violence, Mitov said there is no evidence of such communications. He acknowledged hearing rumors but stated that no such messages or channels were found during the inspection. Should any such materials surface, strict action would be taken, he added.

Senior Commissioner Krasimir Hristov, director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora, confirmed the absence of any evidence related to the alleged Telegram chats, stating that only rumors exist at this point.

In a separate matter, Hristov noted that the search continues for the child who went missing from the village of Konare in the municipality of Gurkovo at the end of last year. Despite ongoing efforts, there is still no information on the child’s location.

