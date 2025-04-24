Bulgarian Hospital Horror: Woman Seriously Burned in Targeted Attack Involving Pepper Spray and Electroshock

A woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with pepper spray and an electroshock device, and subsequently set on fire inside a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad, according to a report by bTV.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and was reported by the local Emergency Department, where the victim was admitted with severe burns to her face and neck.

The assailant, reportedly known to the victim, carried out the attack in front of a doctor's office. She first used pepper spray, then applied an electric shock, which triggered the ignition that led to the burns.

Police responded promptly, identified and detained the attacker for 24 hours. The suspect voluntarily turned over both the pepper spray and the electroshock device used in the assault.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the incident stemmed from a long-standing conflict between the two women.

Authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation, and the case remains under active inquiry.