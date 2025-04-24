Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Impresses Tokyo Olympic Stadium Architect Kengo Kuma

The Bulgarian Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka is quickly becoming a focal point of international attention, drawing admiration from globally acclaimed architects and visitors alike. Since the opening of EXPO 2025, Bulgaria’s national pavilion has received widespread acclaim and has been positively reviewed by some of the most respected experts in the field.

Following the initial praise from Sou Fujimoto, the visionary architect behind EXPO 2025’s central symbol—the “Great Ring”—another internationally renowned figure, Dr. Kengo Kuma, has now shared his enthusiastic assessment of the Bulgarian Pavilion.

Kengo Kuma is a leading figure in contemporary architecture, with influential projects in more than 20 countries. He is best known for designing the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for the 2020 Games and the V&A Dundee Museum in Scotland. For EXPO 2025, he is also the architect behind the pavilions of Portugal and Qatar.

Dr. Kuma’s recognition of the Bulgarian Pavilion is a remarkable honor, given his standing as one of the foremost voices in modern architecture. He was among the first high-profile visitors to the Bulgarian Pavilion in Osaka, visiting shortly after its opening. During his visit, he expressed admiration for the exterior design and engaged in a discussion with fellow Japanese architect Hiroto Kobayashi, who, along with his team at Kobayashi Maki Design Workshop (KMDW), played a central role in the execution of the Bulgarian Pavilion.

The Union of Architects in Bulgaria and the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria were involved in selecting the architectural team. Both organizations contributed their expertise as members of the working group for the project. In preparation for the event, Arch. Kobayashi visited Sofia for consultations and held meetings with representatives from both Bulgarian architectural bodies.

Kuma, known for his sensitivity to light, transparency, and nature-integrated design, was especially intrigued by the rope elements used on the pavilion's facade—an architectural motif he also frequently employs. These ropes evoke the traditional Bulgarian craft of weaving, which aligns with Kuma’s focus on craftsmanship and symbolic design elements. He and Kobayashi discussed the materials and overall architectural concept during their visit to the site.

Dr. Kuma’s sustainable design philosophy blends traditional aesthetics with contemporary innovations. He frequently incorporates natural materials and glass in his work, seeking what he calls "spatial immateriality." His wife, Professor Satoko Shinohara—also an architect and President of Japan Women's University—accompanied him on the visit to the Bulgarian Pavilion.

Kengo Kuma has a history of engagement with Bulgaria. In 2019, he visited Sofia and delivered a public lecture at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy. The event drew such great interest that the main auditorium could not accommodate all those wishing to attend.

The interest shown by Arch. Kengo Kuma in the Bulgarian Pavilion is a significant acknowledgment of Bulgaria’s growing presence and successful positioning on the global stage of innovation and design.