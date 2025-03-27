Two Men Fall from Carousel in Yambol: One in Critical Condition

Society » INCIDENTS | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:58
Bulgaria: Two Men Fall from Carousel in Yambol: One in Critical Condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident at the amusement park in Yambol, where he sustained a traumatic brain injury. He has been hospitalized at the St. Panteleimon Regional Hospital, according to information reported by BTA.

The incident occurred when the man and another individual, aged 29, fell from a carousel. Police stated that the fall was caused by damage to the attraction. The second man was diagnosed with a rib fracture, received medical attention, and was subsequently discharged.

Authorities responded quickly, with an on-duty operational group conducting an on-site inspection to determine the precise cause of the incident. An investigation is currently underway, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched.

