Donald Trump Jr. Makes First-Ever Visit to Bulgaria for Nexo's Elite Business Forum

Business | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:54
Bulgaria: Donald Trump Jr. Makes First-Ever Visit to Bulgaria for Nexo's Elite Business Forum @Nexo

Nexo, a prominent digital asset management platform, is organizing the Trump Business Vision 2025 Forum in the Bulgarian capital - Sofia. The event highlights the convergence of technology and finance and promotes cooperation between American enterprise and global investment.

The exclusive forum marks the first official visit to Bulgaria by Donald Trump Jr. and Gila Gamliel, Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology. Their presence underlines the event’s international significance and the increasing role of Bulgaria in global economic dialogue.

Donald Trump Jr., renowned for his expertise in real estate, global branding, and strategic growth, will discuss business expansion and the promise of developing markets. His participation reflects the strengthening ties between international business players and the region.

Minister Gamliel, a strong proponent of scientific progress and sustainable innovation, will present Israel’s forward-looking approach to becoming a global leader in technology. Her involvement emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in a time of rapid digital transformation.

The Trump Business Vision 2025 Forum demonstrates Nexo’s dedication to uniting capital, innovation, and global business strategy, positioning Sofia as a vital hub for economic exchange.

Attendance at the event is by personal invitation only.

About Nexo

Nexo is a globally recognized platform that enables users to manage, grow, and store digital assets. Founded in 2018, Nexo has processed over $320 billion in transactions and manages assets exceeding $11 billion. The company offers high-yield savings, crypto-backed loans, advanced trading features, and liquidity solutions, including the world’s first crypto debit and credit card.

With a focus on client success and backed by a robust security infrastructure, a sustainable model, and international regulatory compliance, Nexo continues to drive innovation and long-term financial growth.

