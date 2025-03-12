Serious Traffic Incident in Bulgarian Town: Child Hit by Car While Riding Scooter

A serious traffic accident in the Bulgarian town of Harmanli has left a 13-year-old child in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter. The incident occurred at an intersection in the town, and the injured child was immediately transported to the hospital in Haskovo with life-threatening injuries.

The accident involved a 22-year-old driver of an Audi who was traveling in the direction of Lyubimets. While making a left turn, he collided with an oncoming electric scooter, which was being operated by the 13-year-old. Another boy, aged 15, was riding behind the injured child on the scooter. He sustained minor injuries and is not in danger.

Following the collision, the authorities conducted alcohol and drug tests on the car driver, both of which returned negative results.

In a separate road incident in the village of Voivodovo, Haskovo region, another underage driver was injured. Around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, a 15-year-old boy lost control of a moped he was riding and fell onto the road. He was examined by medical personnel and discharged for home treatment. A police report has been filed regarding the incident.