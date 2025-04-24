'Victory for Every Bulgarian': Dairy Firms Penalized Over Fake Sheep Cheese

The Commission for the Protection of Competition in Bulgaria has issued a fine totaling 1 million leva to two dairy producers for mislabeling cow’s milk cheese as sheep’s milk cheese. The penalty follows media coverage by Bulgarian National Radio and the advocacy of the association "For Affordable and Quality Food."

According to the association’s chairman, Andrey Velchev, the decision took too long to be issued but still marks a significant step forward. Speaking on BNT, Velchev called it "a victory for every Bulgarian." The fines imposed represent 0.1% and 0.3% of the annual turnover of the sanctioned companies.

Velchev expressed hope that the fines would be higher in future cases, as such penalties often start from 1%. He also noted that the companies had previously admitted their wrongdoing before the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. However, the companies have a 13-day period in which they can appeal the decision.

He also reiterated a call for lawmakers to support a legislative initiative that would mandate the publication of names of repeat offenders. According to Velchev, such transparency is vital to ensuring accountability in the sector. "We can assume this is not the first offense by these enterprises," he added.

The adulteration—mixing cow’s milk into sheep’s cheese—was discovered in 2023, raising questions about institutional delays. Velchev criticized the inefficiency in inter-institutional communication. "It is astonishing how slow the exchange of letters is and how dependent some institutions are on others," he said, pointing to broader issues in food regulation enforcement.

He added that the dairy sector itself also shares responsibility for the loss of consumer confidence. Velchev criticized the lack of action from major dairy industry organizations. "It sounds absurd that we have to do their job. If there are known violators, the industry should unite to expose them and defend its reputation," he stated.

The chairman concluded by expressing concern over the growing trend of Bulgarians preferring to shop for cheese and dairy products abroad due to quality concerns, underscoring the need for reform and greater accountability within Bulgaria’s dairy industry.