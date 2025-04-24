Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India

Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the country’s media history, BGNES reported. Widely respected and admired, Kaneva was one of Bulgaria’s most prominent journalists, known for her deep professionalism, strong character, and impactful storytelling.

Kaneva was a trailblazer in foreign reporting, becoming the first Bulgarian correspondent in Japan and the first female foreign journalist accredited in the country. She was also a leading expert on India and Bulgarian-Indian relations, conducting interviews with global leaders, including a historic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was the only journalist to conduct both the first and final interview with her son, Rajiv Gandhi. Her work was cited by leading international media outlets.

The news of her death was confirmed by Bulgarian National Television, where she worked until recently, contributing to the program “Around the World and at Home.” Known affectionately as DDK by colleagues and loved ones, Kaneva was admired for her unwavering dedication, intelligence, and kindness.

Daniela Kaneva’s journalism career began in the 1970s with BTA and BNT. Her in-depth and emotionally charged reports from Asia, particularly Japan and India, gained wide recognition. In 2011, she was awarded the prestigious Japanese Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, in honor of her role in strengthening ties between Japan and Bulgaria.

In 2020, President Rumen Radev presented her with the Head of State's Badge of Honor for her exceptional contributions to Bulgarian journalism.

In a January 2024 interview with BGNES, Kaneva reflected on the enduring friendship and potential for collaboration between Bulgaria and India—one of the many topics she passionately explored throughout her career.

Daniela Kaneva will be remembered as a “samurai of the word,” a guiding voice who inspired generations of journalists and viewers with her insight and humanity.

The team at Novinite expresses its heartfelt condolences.