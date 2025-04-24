Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India

Society » OBITUARIES | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India

Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the country’s media history, BGNES reported. Widely respected and admired, Kaneva was one of Bulgaria’s most prominent journalists, known for her deep professionalism, strong character, and impactful storytelling.

Kaneva was a trailblazer in foreign reporting, becoming the first Bulgarian correspondent in Japan and the first female foreign journalist accredited in the country. She was also a leading expert on India and Bulgarian-Indian relations, conducting interviews with global leaders, including a historic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was the only journalist to conduct both the first and final interview with her son, Rajiv Gandhi. Her work was cited by leading international media outlets.

The news of her death was confirmed by Bulgarian National Television, where she worked until recently, contributing to the program “Around the World and at Home.” Known affectionately as DDK by colleagues and loved ones, Kaneva was admired for her unwavering dedication, intelligence, and kindness.

Daniela Kaneva’s journalism career began in the 1970s with BTA and BNT. Her in-depth and emotionally charged reports from Asia, particularly Japan and India, gained wide recognition. In 2011, she was awarded the prestigious Japanese Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, in honor of her role in strengthening ties between Japan and Bulgaria.

In 2020, President Rumen Radev presented her with the Head of State's Badge of Honor for her exceptional contributions to Bulgarian journalism.

In a January 2024 interview with BGNES, Kaneva reflected on the enduring friendship and potential for collaboration between Bulgaria and India—one of the many topics she passionately explored throughout her career.

Daniela Kaneva will be remembered as a “samurai of the word,” a guiding voice who inspired generations of journalists and viewers with her insight and humanity.

The team at Novinite expresses its heartfelt condolences.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: journalist, kaneva, Bulgarian, Japan, India

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49

Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Impresses Tokyo Olympic Stadium Architect Kengo Kuma

The Bulgarian Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka is quickly becoming a focal point of international attention

Business | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:42

Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Leads Olympiacos to Commanding Win Over Real Madrid

Olympiacos made a strong start to the Euroleague playoffs with a convincing 84:72 victory over Real Madrid in the first game of their quarterfinal series, held in Piraeus

Sports | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:48

Bulgarian Wrestling Star Rusev Makes His Long-Awaited WWE Comeback

On the latest episode of WWE Raw in Las Vegas, in front of over 17,000 fans, Bulgarian wrestling star Miroslav Barnyashev, known as Rusev, made his highly anticipated return to WWE

Sports | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19

Kashmir Attack Leaves 30 Dead in Worst Civilian Massacre in Years

Militants opened fire on civilians in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir

World | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away

Society » Obituaries | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Obituaries

Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away

Society » Obituaries | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev

Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64

Society » Obituaries | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Former US President and Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a tireless advocate for peace and human rights, has passed away at the age of 100

Society » Obituaries | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:50

Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer

Society » Obituaries | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:44

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria