Transgender Woman Attacked with Sword in Bulgaria in Alleged Homophobic Assault

A transgender woman was reportedly attacked with a sword and beaten in the center of Sofia in what she claims was a homophobic assault, Nova TV reports. The incident occurred between Sunday and Monday, according to the victim, Despina, who was dressed in women’s clothing at the time.

Despina recounted that the attack took place near a 24-hour shop located at the intersection of Hristo Botev Boulevard and Vladayska Street, close to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. After leaving a gathering with friends, she stopped by the shop, purchased a beer, and sat down to rest when a man with a bicycle approached her.

The individual, who Despina claims lives in a nearby entrance, allegedly made threatening remarks, saying that "freaks" like her should not exist and that he would kill them all. According to her, the man left but returned shortly after, visibly angry and armed with a large sword.

Despina alleges that the attacker struck her on the head and legs with the weapon. She presented a medical certificate confirming her injuries and stated that after being hit, she fell to the ground and was further assaulted with kicks. Following the attack, she filed a formal complaint with the police.