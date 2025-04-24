Transgender Woman Attacked with Sword in Bulgaria in Alleged Homophobic Assault

Crime | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Transgender Woman Attacked with Sword in Bulgaria in Alleged Homophobic Assault @Pixabay

A transgender woman was reportedly attacked with a sword and beaten in the center of Sofia in what she claims was a homophobic assault, Nova TV reports. The incident occurred between Sunday and Monday, according to the victim, Despina, who was dressed in women’s clothing at the time.

Despina recounted that the attack took place near a 24-hour shop located at the intersection of Hristo Botev Boulevard and Vladayska Street, close to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. After leaving a gathering with friends, she stopped by the shop, purchased a beer, and sat down to rest when a man with a bicycle approached her.

The individual, who Despina claims lives in a nearby entrance, allegedly made threatening remarks, saying that "freaks" like her should not exist and that he would kill them all. According to her, the man left but returned shortly after, visibly angry and armed with a large sword.

Despina alleges that the attacker struck her on the head and legs with the weapon. She presented a medical certificate confirming her injuries and stated that after being hit, she fell to the ground and was further assaulted with kicks. Following the attack, she filed a formal complaint with the police.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transgender, woman, sofia, sword

Related Articles:

Coalition Cracks: Spasi Sofia Leaves Ruling Bloc, Sparks Tensions with Capital Mayor Terziev

|

Bulgarian Hospital Horror: Woman Seriously Burned in Targeted Attack Involving Pepper Spray and Electroshock

|

Bulgarian Party Leaves Coalition with Sofia's Mayor Over Unfulfilled Promises

|

Phased Heating Shutdown Begins in Sofia

|

Free Parking in Sofia Over Easter Holidays

|

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

270 kg of Sex Pills Seized at Bulgaria’s Border

Customs officers at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint intercepted a significant attempt to smuggle sexual stimulants and cigarettes into Bulgaria from Turkey

Crime | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 11:57

Man Fatally Stabbed During Alcohol-Fueled Dispute in Bulgarian Village

A 34-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed during a violent altercation in the village of Kosharitsa

Crime | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:19

Bulgaria Among 10 Nations in Crackdown on €144M US Car Smuggling Network

A major criminal network involved in trafficking and reselling heavily damaged vehicles imported from the United States has been dismantled through a large-scale investigation

Crime | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:32

Tension Among Foreign Nationals in Sofia Leads to Violent Stabbing Incident

A Syrian citizen was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near the Central Hall in Sofia late on Sunday evening

Crime | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:22

Bulgarian Police Uncover 4 kg of Cocaine with Putin's Face in Sofia

On April 11, 2025, Bulgarian authorities seized 4 kg of cocaine in Sofia during a specialized operation by GDBOP

Crime | April 14, 2025, Monday // 10:28

Bulgaria to Introduce Criminal Liability for Unpermitted Drone Operations

Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers

Crime | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria