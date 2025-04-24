Bulgarians Rise Against Wind Farm That Threatens 240 Acres of Forest in Varna Region

A wind farm project proposed in Bulgaria’s Varna region has sparked public outcry, as it may lead to the deforestation of 238 acres of state-owned forest land in the Avren municipality, BNT reports. A private investor plans to build 29 wind turbines in the area, but local residents and environmental advocates oppose the development, citing risks to the environment and public health, as well as the close proximity of some turbines to residential areas.

The project, which was presented to the Avren Municipal Council, immediately stirred unrest among citizens. Residents of Avren and surrounding villages have formed an initiative committee to protect the forests and have voiced their concerns about the potential transformation of a natural area into an industrial zone. They fear that deforestation could trigger soil erosion, flooding, and damage to local ecosystems, particularly because the turbines would be placed in hilly terrain.

Atanas Tsvetanski, chairman of the initiative committee “Let’s Protect the Forest of Avren Municipality,” highlighted the lack of ecological studies on the proposed wind farm. He also raised health concerns linked to Wind Turbine Syndrome, a condition associated with exposure to infrasound from turbines. According to him, these issues have not been sufficiently assessed.

Local villagers, such as Maria Krumova from Ravna Gora, are alarmed by how close the turbines will be to homes. One settlement, Dobri Dol, is particularly threatened, with turbines set to encircle it entirely. Krumova criticized the idea of promoting green energy by sacrificing forested areas.

In response to the criticism, Valeri Venkov, a representative of the investor, stated that the project complies with legal minimum distance requirements, with the nearest turbine placed 850 meters from a settlement and all others at least 1,200 meters away. He added that the total forest area affected would be 238 acres — approximately 0.3% of Avren Municipality’s forests — and that the installations would use advanced technology, including thermal sensors and cameras to detect bird movements and temporarily halt turbine activity when needed.

The proposed wind farm would also lie close to the protected areas of Kamchia and Galata, and on the Via Pontica migratory route — one of Europe’s major flyways for birds, including pink pelicans. Tsvetanski warned that such a development could disrupt migration patterns and increase bird mortality due to collisions with the turbines.

Despite these concerns, the Municipality of Avren supports the project. Mayor Emanuil Manolov stated that it would bring financial benefits to the region, including 50 new jobs and significant revenues. A one-time payment of about 2 million leva is expected from the project in fees and permits, along with annual income between 2 and 3 million leva, depending on profits from the wind farm.

Before construction can proceed, the project must undergo an environmental impact assessment and receive an evaluation from a state forestry expert. Mayor Manolov proposed a local referendum — provided the environmental report is favorable — allowing residents to determine whether they support the wind farm, emphasizing that only locals should vote, not people brought in from outside for political reasons.

In the meantime, the initiative committee and local citizens have declared their readiness to protest in defense of the region’s forests.