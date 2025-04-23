Fear of the 'Big One': Turkey Rattled by Quakes, Experts Warn It May Be a Foreshock

A series of powerful earthquakes shook western Turkey on April 23, causing panic among residents but resulting in no fatalities or serious damage. The tremors were felt across the region, including in Bulgaria, and were followed by over 120 aftershocks, some of which were significant in magnitude.

Ilhan Karabulut, a licensed tour guide residing in Istanbul, described the initial moments of the earthquake to Bulgarian National Radio. He explained that the first tremor struck around noon when most people were at home due to a public holiday. A stronger quake followed just minutes later. Residents quickly evacuated their buildings and gathered in parks, with many spending the night outdoors in tents or caravans. Those who could left the city by car, leading to traffic congestion as people sought safety in nearby villages.

While there was no major destruction, some buildings were damaged. No one was injured directly by the quakes, though approximately 150 people were reported to have suffered stress-related injuries. Karabulut noted that many residents were prepared for such an event, having packed emergency bags with essentials like water, food, and tools. Despite this preparedness, he admitted that panic is inevitable when an earthquake occurs. He also raised concerns that the main earthquake might still be ahead, suggesting the possibility that the recent tremors could have been foreshocks. He pointed to seismic activity in areas such as Halkidiki and Pamukkale and said the Earthquake Research and Monitoring Center had warned of ongoing fault line activation.

Hülya Alton, another resident of Istanbul, spoke to bTV from Turkey, stating that while some people chose to spend the night outside, life had largely returned to normal by the following day, with people heading to work and schools closing for a short vacation. She confirmed that over 120 aftershocks had been recorded and emphasized that there had been no fatalities or structural damage.

Seismologists reiterated that seismic activity in Turkey is not unusual due to the country’s location along the North Anatolian Fault, which lies along the Sea of Marmara where two tectonic plates converge. According to Dr. Plamena Raykova, a seismologist from Bulgaria’s National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography, the earthquake was felt throughout Bulgaria, particularly in Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Shumen, and Stara Zagora. She detailed that there were many aftershocks with magnitudes above 2, around 40 over magnitude 3, and six over magnitude 4. Raykova added that this level of aftershock activity is normal following such an earthquake and that further tremors are expected in the coming days.

During a live interview on Bulgarian television, an earthquake alarm sounded, indicating another tremor likely originating from the same seismic zone. Dr. Raykova used the moment to explain the importance of the BG-ALERT system, which is designed to notify the public about seismic threats. However, she acknowledged that not all residents received alerts due to the system’s limitations, which depend on the depth and location of the earthquake. For instance, deeper quakes allow for longer warning times in some regions, while in others, such as Sofia, notifications may come only after the quake has already struck.