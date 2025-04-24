HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries, according to Ukrainian authorities. Among the injured are six children and a pregnant woman, with over 40 people requiring hospitalization. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, with emergency teams working at multiple sites across the city. The Sviatoshynskyi district was one of the hardest hit, where collapsed buildings are still being searched, and phone signals have been detected beneath the rubble. Two children remain unaccounted for.

At night, the Russians killed 10 civilians in Kyiv.

Just like that. Because they can.



But don’t forget — it’s the victims who are to blame. And Putin wants peace.

That’s the kind of “peace” he’ll bring to other European countries. pic.twitter.com/q3NwG6LNCq — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) April 24, 2025

The attack began shortly after 1:00 a.m., with more explosions reported around 4:00 a.m. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, confirmed that the strikes led to multiple fires and damage to residential infrastructure, particularly in the Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts. Garages, houses, and vehicles were among the affected structures. Fallen debris and destruction were widespread throughout the city.

As of 06:06 on April 24, the State Emergency Service confirmed nine fatalities and 63 injuries in Kyiv, including six children. At least 42 of the injured were hospitalized. Emergency services have been active at 13 locations, and rescue teams are still working at collapsed buildings, using specialized teams, climbers, and trained dogs to locate potential survivors.

Kyiv Oblast also suffered damage from the coordinated Russian assault. In the Bucha district, two women experienced acute stress reactions and received on-site medical attention. Several five-storey apartment buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out on one of the rooftops. Additionally, four retail outlets, a public transport stop, eight cars, and a warehouse were hit. Fires were also reported in Vyshhorod and Brovary districts, including forested areas and open fields.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry noted that Kyiv suffered the worst of the attack, though other regions, including Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, were also targeted as part of the broader strike. Air defence systems were activated in response to the barrage. In response to the air threat, Poland scrambled fighter jets to secure its airspace amid concerns of spillover.

This latest attack reflects the ongoing pattern of Russia targeting civilian infrastructure, a practice that has persisted since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions continue regarding a potential ceasefire. Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow has yet to accept the terms.