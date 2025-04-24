Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for April 24: Sunny with Isolated Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for April 24: Sunny with Isolated Showers @Pexels

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny conditions, with some cumulus clouds forming around midday. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the western regions. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will prevail, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 27°C, and around 22°C in Sofia.

Black Sea Coast: A foggy morning will give way to clearer skies and calm weather later in the day. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C, with seawater temperatures between 11°C and 13°C.

Mountains: The mountains will see mostly sunny weather, but cumulus clouds will develop over the western and central regions by afternoon, bringing a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast. Temperatures will reach around 14°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

