Bulgarian Wrestling Star Rusev Makes His Long-Awaited WWE Comeback

On the latest episode of WWE Raw in Las Vegas, in front of over 17,000 fans, Bulgarian wrestling star Miroslav Barnyashev, known as Rusev, made his highly anticipated return to WWE. The announcement quickly went viral, with over 23 million views on WWE's official social media channels within a day.

Rusev was a part of WWE for about a decade (2010-2020), during which he competed in more than 20 countries across five continents. He appeared at four WrestleMania events and was a three-time WWE United States Champion. Throughout his career, Rusev faced top stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and The Miz, among others, while sharing the screen with legends like The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

In April 2020, Rusev was released from WWE, along with several other wrestlers. Shortly after, he signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), where he competed under the name Miro. Miro won the TNT Championship and, though not directly participating in a match, was featured in AEW’s 2023 All In event at Wembley Stadium, where over 72,000 fans gathered. Earlier this year, Miro left AEW on his own terms.

Rusev's new WWE contract spans two years. His wife, CJ (known in wrestling as Lana), has also signed a new deal with the company, though her contract currently focuses on business ventures rather than a return to in-ring action.

WWE, which is currently experiencing a surge in global popularity, has secured a major milestone with Rusev's return. This resurgence has seen the company’s popularity reach its highest point in nearly 25 years. Additionally, WWE plans a European tour in August, which will culminate in two major events at the 45,000-seat La Défense arena in Paris. Fans can watch WWE’s weekly television broadcasts, now featuring Rusev, live on Netflix.