Bulgarian Wrestling Star Rusev Makes His Long-Awaited WWE Comeback

Sports | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Wrestling Star Rusev Makes His Long-Awaited WWE Comeback

On the latest episode of WWE Raw in Las Vegas, in front of over 17,000 fans, Bulgarian wrestling star Miroslav Barnyashev, known as Rusev, made his highly anticipated return to WWE. The announcement quickly went viral, with over 23 million views on WWE's official social media channels within a day.

Rusev was a part of WWE for about a decade (2010-2020), during which he competed in more than 20 countries across five continents. He appeared at four WrestleMania events and was a three-time WWE United States Champion. Throughout his career, Rusev faced top stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and The Miz, among others, while sharing the screen with legends like The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

In April 2020, Rusev was released from WWE, along with several other wrestlers. Shortly after, he signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), where he competed under the name Miro. Miro won the TNT Championship and, though not directly participating in a match, was featured in AEW’s 2023 All In event at Wembley Stadium, where over 72,000 fans gathered. Earlier this year, Miro left AEW on his own terms.

Rusev's new WWE contract spans two years. His wife, CJ (known in wrestling as Lana), has also signed a new deal with the company, though her contract currently focuses on business ventures rather than a return to in-ring action.

WWE, which is currently experiencing a surge in global popularity, has secured a major milestone with Rusev's return. This resurgence has seen the company’s popularity reach its highest point in nearly 25 years. Additionally, WWE plans a European tour in August, which will culminate in two major events at the 45,000-seat La Défense arena in Paris. Fans can watch WWE’s weekly television broadcasts, now featuring Rusev, live on Netflix.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, WWE, rusev

Related Articles:

Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India

Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87

Society » Obituaries | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:33

Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Leads Olympiacos to Commanding Win Over Real Madrid

Olympiacos made a strong start to the Euroleague playoffs with a convincing 84:72 victory over Real Madrid in the first game of their quarterfinal series, held in Piraeus

Sports | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:48

Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away

Society » Obituaries | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

From Burgas to the U.S.: A Bulgarian Engineer’s Journey to the Top of AI Innovation

In today’s fast-paced world, the intersection of technology and education is creating new opportunities and changing the way we live and work

Business | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

The Pope’s Childhood Memory: Bulgarian Yogurt and His Desire to Visit Bulgaria

“It’s not a myth! The Pope really loved Bulgarian yogurt,” shared Prof. Kiril Topalov

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:19

Christ Is Risen! How Bulgaria Celebrates Easter

Easter, regarded as the most significant Christian holiday, is celebrated annually in Bulgarian homes with great joy

Society » Culture | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Leads Olympiacos to Commanding Win Over Real Madrid

Olympiacos made a strong start to the Euroleague playoffs with a convincing 84:72 victory over Real Madrid in the first game of their quarterfinal series, held in Piraeus

Sports | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:48

Bulgaria Returns to the Premier League After 11 Years

After more than a decade, Bulgaria will once again have a representative in the English Premier League

Sports | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22

Strong Showing for Bulgaria: Four Medals at European Acrobatics Event

Bulgaria secured second place in the overall medal standings at the European Acrobatics Championship in the age groups

Sports | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev Claims Fifth European Weightlifting Title with Stunning Comeback

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev secured his fifth European weightlifting title

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:58

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to 17th in World Rankings After Monte Carlo Performance

Bulgaria's tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, moved up one position in the latest ATP world rankings

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:20

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Crowned Europe’s Best Weightlifter for 2024

Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been recognized as the best in Europe for 2024 by the European Weightlifting Federation

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria