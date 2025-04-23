EU Economy Strengthened by Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Access

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 16:56
Bulgaria: EU Economy Strengthened by Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Access

The European Commission has highlighted the significant economic benefits of Bulgaria and Romania’s full integration into the Schengen Area, emphasizing that it will strengthen the EU economy. The two countries' accession is expected to result in billions of euros in savings, particularly in logistics and transportation costs. This comes after 18 years of negotiations and efforts toward Schengen membership.

Since the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria and Romania have officially joined the Schengen Area, ending internal border controls between them and other member states. Before this, both countries faced considerable economic challenges due to high logistics costs, delays in shipments, and expensive fuel and driver wages. The full membership is expected to ease these burdens, benefiting businesses in both nations.

The European Commission's report also acknowledges the collaborative efforts made to enhance the security of the Schengen Area, particularly along the EU's external borders. Notable contributions from Bulgaria, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have strengthened border protection, with particular focus on the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

The Schengen Area, a key pillar of the EU's internal market, continues to provide significant advantages for nearly 450 million people. With over half a billion visitors to the area last year, the zone has been a key driver of economic growth. The report also notes improvements in border security, including a reduction in illegal border crossings, which reached their lowest point since 2021. Additionally, returns of foreign nationals without the right to remain in the area saw a 12% increase last year.

