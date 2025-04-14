Suspected Virus Outbreak Hits Bansko Amid Water Contamination Fears
Cases of acute gastrointestinal illness continue to be reported in Bansko, with numerous residents experiencing similar symptoms and seeking medical attention from their general practitioners. The widespread nature of the infection has led many in the town to suspect contaminated water as the likely source.
According to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former head of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, such outbreaks are typically linked to bacterial infections during the summer months. However, he noted that when many people are affected simultaneously, the cause is more likely to be viral. He also highlighted that water quality could play a significant role in the spread of the illness.
Prof. Kantardzhiev explained that the virus spreads easily, is highly resistant in external environments, and can persist in the human body for weeks or even months. As a preventative measure against dehydration caused by the illness, he recommends drinking a homemade rehydration solution made from one liter of water mixed with a tablespoon of table salt, a teaspoon of baking soda, and the juice of two oranges.
To reduce the risk of infection, the professor advises the public to practice frequent hand washing, consume only bottled or verified safe drinking water, and avoid grassy areas where ticks may pose additional health risks.
