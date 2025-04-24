Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month

Business » INDUSTRY | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 14:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month @Pexels

In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states, according to Eurostat, even as overall construction activity across the European Union and the euro area experienced a slight monthly downturn.

Data from Eurostat show that EU construction production fell by 0.4% in February compared to January 2025, when it had grown by 0.2%. Within the euro area, the sector contracted by 0.5% after expanding by 0.6% the previous month. This marks the first monthly decline in European construction output since September 2024.

Among the countries that saw the steepest drops in construction output in February were Slovenia, with a 4% decrease, Germany (down 3.2%), and Poland (down 2.3%). Conversely, the strongest monthly gains were reported in Portugal (up 2.9%), France (up 1.5%), and Sweden (up 1.3%).

In Bulgaria, construction output rose by 0.2% in February following a more significant 2.2% increase in January. On an annual basis, however, Bulgaria led the EU with a 7.4% year-on-year increase in construction activity in February, building on an 8.1% rise in January. Italy and Finland followed with annual growth rates of 6% and 5.5%, respectively. The sharpest annual declines were observed in Slovenia (down 10.8%), Germany (down 5.3%), and Hungary (down 4.1%).

Overall, the EU saw a modest 0.3% increase in construction output in February compared to a year earlier, following a 0.5% rise in January. Within the euro area, the year-on-year growth stood at 0.2%, slightly up from 0.1% in January. February marked the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year growth in Bulgaria’s construction sector.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: construction, growth, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Launches Preparations for Upcoming Danube Region Strategy Presidency

Bulgaria has officially started its preparations to assume the presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR)

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Róisín Murphy to Light Up Burgas with Summer Concert on August 2

Róisín Murphy will perform at the port in Burgas on August 2 as part of the BURGAS SUMMER LIVE concert series

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 15:33

Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

Donald Trump Jr. Makes First-Ever Visit to Bulgaria for Nexo's Elite Business Forum

Nexo, a prominent digital asset management platform, is organizing the Trump Business Vision 2025 Forum in the Bulgarian capital

Business | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:54

'Victory for Every Bulgarian': Dairy Firms Penalized Over Fake Sheep Cheese

The Commission for the Protection of Competition in Bulgaria has issued a fine totaling 1 million leva to two dairy producers for mislabeling cow’s milk cheese as sheep’s milk cheese

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Trends in Online Entertainment You Should Know About

The digital entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, with new platforms and experiences reshaping how we spend our leisure time.

Business » Industry | April 21, 2025, Monday // 10:45

Bulgaria Sees Record Influx of Non-EU Workers, but Labor Shortages Persist

Bulgaria has seen a record influx of workers from non-EU countries in recent years, yet the demand for labor in various industries remains unmet

Business » Industry | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Industrial Production Sees Continued Decline in Early 2025

Industrial production in Bulgaria continued to experience a downturn at the start of the year,

Business » Industry | March 17, 2025, Monday // 11:49

The Technology That Makes Bingo Sites Work

Bingo sites are very popular gaming platforms.

Business » Industry | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgaria's Producer Prices Surge to Second-Highest in EU in Early 2025

Producer prices in Bulgaria saw significant growth at the beginning of 2025

Business » Industry | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:01

Bulgarians Betting in EU Sites: A Comprehensive Overview

Bulgaria, a nation with a rich history and a growing economy, has a complex relationship with gambling.

Business » Industry | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria