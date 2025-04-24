Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London. According to him, the meeting did not proceed because the participants could not reconcile differences on certain key matters. Peskov noted that the lack of progress in aligning positions was the main reason for the postponement.

Peskov further stated that Russia continues to maintain contact with the United States but currently has no communication with either Ukraine or European nations. However, he emphasized that President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue if it serves the purpose of resolving the conflict.

When asked about the potential visit to Russia by Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, Peskov said there was no confirmation at this stage. He described the situation as fluid and promised updates if the visit materializes.

The peace talks, initially scheduled for 23 April in London, were expected to include foreign ministers from the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. However, the British Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial meeting was postponed, and that discussions would instead continue at the level of senior officials behind closed doors. France and Germany will be represented by diplomatic advisers to their leaders, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend. Instead, Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, is expected to participate.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin responded to recent media reports suggesting that President Putin had proposed halting Russia’s offensive along the existing front line in Ukraine. Peskov dismissed the reports as speculation and reiterated that any serious negotiation drafts must remain confidential. He stressed that discreet and quiet diplomacy is essential for productive talks.

The Financial Times recently reported that Putin indicated to US envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia might be willing to relinquish claims to Ukrainian territories not currently under its control. This marked the first sign in years that Moscow might scale back its initial war aims.

Separately, US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US had offered a peace proposal to both Kyiv and Moscow, involving territorial concessions and a freeze of hostilities along the present battle lines. Vance acknowledged that both sides would need to accept some losses, and that the new borders would likely not match the current front exactly. He emphasized the need to end the violence and begin rebuilding efforts in both countries. Vance described the US approach as direct and said it was now up to Ukraine and Russia to respond, warning that the US might exit the process if there is no progress.

Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that Kyiv does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, maintaining that the territory remains an integral part of Ukraine.