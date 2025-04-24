Róisín Murphy to Light Up Burgas with Summer Concert on August 2

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 15:33
Bulgaria: Róisín Murphy to Light Up Burgas with Summer Concert on August 2 @Fest Team

Róisín Murphy will perform at the port in Burgas on August 2 as part of the BURGAS SUMMER LIVE concert series. Despite the rich cultural calendar in Sofia, major international music events are also taking place at the seaside this summer. Known for her originality and distinctive stage presence, Murphy is set to deliver one of the year’s standout performances in Bulgaria.

Celebrated as both a solo artist and the voice behind the iconic pop duo Moloko, Róisín Murphy gained fame with hits like "The Time Is Now", "Sing It Back", and "Party Weirdo", created with partner Mark Brydon. Her solo career spans a broad musical spectrum—from Italian ballads and laid-back tracks to dancefloor anthems like "Let Me Know". Her concerts are an immersive experience, influenced by her flair for fashion, architecture, and theater.

Murphy has appeared at leading international festivals such as Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and Coachella, and has performed at renowned venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall. Now, Bulgarian fans will have the chance to see her live in an unforgettable seaside setting in Burgas.

Combining visual artistry with infectious music, Róisín Murphy continues to redefine what it means to be a performer. Tickets for the August 2 show go on sale Friday via the Ticket Station network, with prices starting at 60 BGN. Further information on this and other Fest Team events is available at festteam.bg, ticketstation.bg, and across their social media platforms.

