Strong Earthquake Shakes Western Turkey, Felt as Far as Bulgaria

April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 13:51
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck western Turkey at approximately 12:50, according to the European Seismological Center. The quake's epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara at a depth of 12 kilometers. It was followed by two significant aftershocks, each measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, along with several smaller tremors ranging between magnitudes 2 and 4.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the earthquake via social media, stating it occurred near the city of Silivri in Istanbul Province and was felt in surrounding districts. Emergency teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and other relevant institutions were deployed to the area to assess the situation on the ground.

The tremor was also felt across the border in Bulgaria, particularly in the city of Burgas. Residents there reported feeling the quake, especially in higher floors of residential buildings. The shaking reportedly lasted about 30 seconds. No damage or injuries have been reported so far, according to Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

In a further development, Turkey’s disaster agency recorded three additional earthquakes in Istanbul’s Buyukcekmece district later in the day. Due to high traffic, the agency’s website experienced technical difficulties as people sought more information about the ongoing seismic activity. More details are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Reuters reports that one person was injured after jumping from his balcony.

People in towns near the epicenter reported on the Mediterranean Seismological Center platform that people were fleeing from buildings en masse. A loud rumble was also heard.

There is no information yet about the damage after the earthquake. Minutes after the strong tremors, two more earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 were registered, as well as weaker secondary ones.

The epicenter was located near Silivri in Istanbul province, along the active North Anatolian Fault, which runs beneath the Marmara Sea. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the event via social media, adding that teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and other institutions were dispatched to assess the situation.

Following the quake, large numbers of people fled their homes and gathered in open spaces like parks and gardens. The districts of Maltepe, Kartal, and Kadıköy saw thousands remain outdoors due to fear of additional tremors. The situation was compounded by a public holiday, with many students and families spending the day outside. The quake was also felt strongly in the nearby cities of Izmit, Kocaeli, Bursa, and Sakarya.

Major Earthquakes in Turkey in Recent Years:

  • Kahramanmaraş – 2023: Two powerful earthquakes struck southern Turkey on February 6, one at 7.7 and another at 7.6 magnitude. The disasters killed over 53,000 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria, injuring over 107,000 and rendering millions homeless. Around 800,000 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged.

  • Aegean Sea – 2020: A 6.9-magnitude quake near the Greek island of Samos on October 30 killed 117 people in Turkey and two in Greece, injuring over 1,000. Izmir province was particularly affected.

  • Elazig – 2020: On January 24, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey, killing more than 40 and injuring over 1,030. The destruction spanned dozens of buildings in Elazig and nearby Malatya.

  • Van – 2011: Two quakes in October and November with magnitudes of 7.2 and 5.7 killed 644 people and destroyed around 2,000 buildings in the eastern province of Van.

  • Bingol – 2003: A 6.4-magnitude quake on May 1 claimed 177 lives, including many children in a collapsed school dormitory.

  • Kocaeli – 1999: A devastating 7.4-magnitude quake struck the village of Gölcük on August 17, killing over 17,000 people officially. Unofficial figures put the death toll at over 65,000, with more than 600,000 left homeless.

