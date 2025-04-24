Strong Earthquake Shakes Western Turkey, Felt as Far as Bulgaria

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck western Turkey at approximately 12:50, according to the European Seismological Center. The quake's epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara at a depth of 12 kilometers. It was followed by two significant aftershocks, each measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, along with several smaller tremors ranging between magnitudes 2 and 4.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the earthquake via social media, stating it occurred near the city of Silivri in Istanbul Province and was felt in surrounding districts. Emergency teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and other relevant institutions were deployed to the area to assess the situation on the ground.

The tremor was also felt across the border in Bulgaria, particularly in the city of Burgas. Residents there reported feeling the quake, especially in higher floors of residential buildings. The shaking reportedly lasted about 30 seconds. No damage or injuries have been reported so far, according to Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

In a further development, Turkey’s disaster agency recorded three additional earthquakes in Istanbul’s Buyukcekmece district later in the day. Due to high traffic, the agency’s website experienced technical difficulties as people sought more information about the ongoing seismic activity. More details are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Reuters reports that one person was injured after jumping from his balcony.

People in towns near the epicenter reported on the Mediterranean Seismological Center platform that people were fleeing from buildings en masse. A loud rumble was also heard.

There is no information yet about the damage after the earthquake.

Following the quake, large numbers of people fled their homes and gathered in open spaces like parks and gardens. The districts of Maltepe, Kartal, and Kadıköy saw thousands remain outdoors due to fear of additional tremors. The situation was compounded by a public holiday, with many students and families spending the day outside. The quake was also felt strongly in the nearby cities of Izmit, Kocaeli, Bursa, and Sakarya.

