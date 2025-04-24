Devastating Russian Strike on Bus in Marhanets: 9 Killed, Dozens Injured

World » UKRAINE | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Devastating Russian Strike on Bus in Marhanets: 9 Killed, Dozens Injured

A Russian drone attack on Marhanets, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulted in at least nine deaths and over 30 injuries on April 23, 2025. The attack, which involved both kamikaze and first-person view drones, targeted a bus carrying employees of a company. Initially, seven fatalities were reported, but the death toll later rose to nine, as confirmed by Serhii Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

In addition to the attack on the bus, a fire broke out at an agricultural business in the region, injuring two men in the Synelnykove district. The victims, aged 40 and 48, were treated for their injuries, and firefighting teams worked to contain the blaze. Russian forces also launched FPV drone strikes in the Nikopol district, targeting Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Nikopol, although no casualties were reported in those areas.

Lysak reported that air defense forces managed to down four enemy drones in the oblast. Despite the attacks, an air-raid warning remains in effect, and residents are urged to take precautions. Marhanets, a town with a population of 45,000 before the war, has been severely affected by these ongoing strikes as Russia continues its heavy assault on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, drone, bus

Related Articles:

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:07

Christo Grozev: Russia’s Hybrid War Targets European Democracy and Stability

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, testified before the European Parliament's special committee for the protection of European democracy

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 11:38

Mass Evacuation After Massive Explosion at Russian Weapons Depot in Vladimir Oblast

Explosions occurred on April 22 at a military ammunition depot in Russia's Vladimir Oblast,

World » Russia | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Trump's 'Final Offer': US Proposes Ukraine Cede Occupied Territories for Ceasefire

The United States has put forward what it refers to as a “final” peace proposal for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01

Putin Seemingly Open to Direct Talks with Ukraine as Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:07

Trump's 'Final Offer': US Proposes Ukraine Cede Occupied Territories for Ceasefire

The United States has put forward what it refers to as a “final” peace proposal for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01

Putin Seemingly Open to Direct Talks with Ukraine as Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09

Three Killed, Including Child, in Russian Drone Strike on Dnipro

A large-scale Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the night of April 16 has left three people dead

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria