Devastating Russian Strike on Bus in Marhanets: 9 Killed, Dozens Injured

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble
Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries
A Russian drone attack on Marhanets, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulted in at least nine deaths and over 30 injuries on April 23, 2025. The attack, which involved both kamikaze and first-person view drones, targeted a bus carrying employees of a company. Initially, seven fatalities were reported, but the death toll later rose to nine, as confirmed by Serhii Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.
In addition to the attack on the bus, a fire broke out at an agricultural business in the region, injuring two men in the Synelnykove district. The victims, aged 40 and 48, were treated for their injuries, and firefighting teams worked to contain the blaze. Russian forces also launched FPV drone strikes in the Nikopol district, targeting Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Nikopol, although no casualties were reported in those areas.
Lysak reported that air defense forces managed to down four enemy drones in the oblast. Despite the attacks, an air-raid warning remains in effect, and residents are urged to take precautions. Marhanets, a town with a population of 45,000 before the war, has been severely affected by these ongoing strikes as Russia continues its heavy assault on Ukrainian cities.
Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London
The United States has put forward what it refers to as a “final” peace proposal for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine
A large-scale Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the night of April 16 has left three people dead
Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase