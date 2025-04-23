270 kg of Sex Pills Seized at Bulgaria’s Border

Crime | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 11:57
Bulgaria: 270 kg of Sex Pills Seized at Bulgaria’s Border

Customs officers at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint intercepted a significant attempt to smuggle sexual stimulants and cigarettes into Bulgaria from Turkey, seizing nearly 270 kilograms of stimulants and 50,000 pieces of cigarettes.

The incident occurred on April 13, 2025, when a Bulgarian-registered cargo van arrived at the checkpoint. The driver, a Bulgarian citizen, submitted documents indicating that the van was transporting furniture from Turkey to Bulgaria. However, customs officials selected the vehicle for a detailed inspection, including an X-ray scan, which revealed unusual densities in the cargo area.

A subsequent physical check uncovered numerous concealed boxes hidden among the declared furniture. These boxes contained 2,500 cartons of cigarettes—50,000 individual sticks—of three different brands, all lacking Bulgarian excise labels. Additionally, officials discovered multiple boxes and jars filled with undeclared sexual stimulants, totaling 269.568 kilograms.

All undeclared items were confiscated, and the driver now faces charges under the Customs Act for attempting to illegally transport goods across the border without the required declaration or approval from customs authorities.

