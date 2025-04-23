270 kg of Sex Pills Seized at Bulgaria’s Border

Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month
In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states
Customs officers at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint intercepted a significant attempt to smuggle sexual stimulants and cigarettes into Bulgaria from Turkey, seizing nearly 270 kilograms of stimulants and 50,000 pieces of cigarettes.
The incident occurred on April 13, 2025, when a Bulgarian-registered cargo van arrived at the checkpoint. The driver, a Bulgarian citizen, submitted documents indicating that the van was transporting furniture from Turkey to Bulgaria. However, customs officials selected the vehicle for a detailed inspection, including an X-ray scan, which revealed unusual densities in the cargo area.
A subsequent physical check uncovered numerous concealed boxes hidden among the declared furniture. These boxes contained 2,500 cartons of cigarettes—50,000 individual sticks—of three different brands, all lacking Bulgarian excise labels. Additionally, officials discovered multiple boxes and jars filled with undeclared sexual stimulants, totaling 269.568 kilograms.
All undeclared items were confiscated, and the driver now faces charges under the Customs Act for attempting to illegally transport goods across the border without the required declaration or approval from customs authorities.
A 34-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed during a violent altercation in the village of Kosharitsa
A major criminal network involved in trafficking and reselling heavily damaged vehicles imported from the United States has been dismantled through a large-scale investigation
A Syrian citizen was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near the Central Hall in Sofia late on Sunday evening
On April 11, 2025, Bulgarian authorities seized 4 kg of cocaine in Sofia during a specialized operation by GDBOP
Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers
The identities of the two male bodies discovered near Sofia’s "Iliyantsi" district have been confirmed as 63-year-old twins Ivan and Toma Penkovi
