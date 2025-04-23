100 Days In: Bulgaria’s PM Reviews Progress

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov marked the government’s first 100 days in office with a summary of key accomplishments and political challenges. Speaking before a cabinet meeting, he highlighted the adoption of the government's management program and the national budget, as well as the administration’s survival of two votes of no confidence.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that the 100-day mark is not necessarily a period for political leniency, but rather an opportunity to assess whether the government has established its political capital and how it is perceived by the public. He drew a historical parallel, referencing U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous address in 1933 that framed the concept of the “first 100 days” as a standard for initial government evaluation.

Reflecting on the political climate, the Prime Minister noted that both votes of no confidence were in response to the government's clearly defined political objectives. He reaffirmed that the administration remains committed to implementing its program and encouraged ministers to align with the cabinet’s vision.

Zhelyazkov urged his ministers to assert leadership over the administration, warning against allowing bureaucratic agendas to dominate. He also called for improved public communication, underlining the importance of transparency in conveying priorities, progress, and resources. According to him, public trust is built—or lost—through such dialogue.