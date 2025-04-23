Christo Grozev: Russia’s Hybrid War Targets European Democracy and Stability

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, testified before the European Parliament's special committee for the protection of European democracy, claiming that Russia views hybrid warfare as both an ideology and a business. Grozev participated online in the committee's regular meeting, where Russian hybrid threats against Europe were discussed.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between European journalists and security services to effectively counter Russian hybrid operations. Grozev called on Europe to recognize the situation as a "war" and address it with unified action. According to him, Russian military intelligence (GRU), the FSB, the SVR, along with Russian oligarchs and state-owned companies, are involved in these operations. Often, these entities compete for resources, sometimes resulting in disjointed campaigns.

Grozev explained that the primary aim of these operations is to generate chaos. He referred to a Russian document that described "confusion" as a "victory" and highlighted fear-mongering tactics such as bomb threats and deepfake videos. The journalist also pointed out a significant increase in sabotage operations in Europe, which have been ongoing for years. He cited examples such as the explosion of weapon warehouses in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic and an attempt to poison Bulgarian arms manufacturer Emilian Gebrev.

In 2022, Russian operations targeted European military facilities, including sabotage attempts in Poland, Finland, and Estonia. For instance, Polish authorities detained nine individuals involved in attempts to derail trains and cause fires. Grozev also shared a case in which a Belarusian official, acting on Russian orders, set fire to a Polish warehouse while falsely blaming Ukraine. He also referred to attacks on pipelines and communication cables in Finland and Estonia.

Many of these operations are led by a small GRU unit, with no more than 100 operatives. However, the FSB, organized crime groups, and individuals recruited on Telegram have also participated in these activities, offering up to 10,000 euros per mission. Grozev revealed that an FSB agent had sought individuals to carry out sabotage operations during the Olympic Games in France.

Grozev further disclosed that Russia has conducted continuous cyber operations against Europe since 2007. In May 2022, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland uncovered a GRU campaign aimed at infiltrating political parties and government systems. He also mentioned a new unit within the GRU focused on cyberattacks and sabotage, targeting hospitals, medical equipment suppliers, water supply networks, and transport hubs in Europe. Unlike traditional intelligence operations, the goal of these attacks is often to create disruption.

One notable instance Grozev discussed was a series of jamming incidents in which over 800 cases of satellite navigation interference were recorded last spring, leading to diverted and canceled civilian flights. He also referred to Russia's active manipulation of European politics, citing examples of propaganda efforts against Ukraine before the European elections in 2022 and Russia's interference in the elections in Romania and Moldova. Grozev alleged that Russia was using migration as a tool for political influence, noting that documents from Afghan asylum seekers found in the EU had links to Russia, as many had lived there for months before seeking asylum.

Additionally, Grozev pointed out that the suspension of gas supplies through Ukraine since the start of 2023 is another example of Russia's coercive tactics. He also referenced the case of Bulgarian citizens in the UK, who were accused of acting in Russia’s interest.