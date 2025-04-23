Musk to Scale Back Political Role as Tesla's Profits Plummet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to reduce his involvement in the Trump administration following a significant dip in the company’s profits and revenues. Tesla's performance in the first quarter of 2025 revealed a 20% drop in automotive revenue compared to the same period last year, while profits plummeted by over 70%. The company also faced challenges with declining sales and backlash against Musk's political activities.

Musk attributed part of the decline in Tesla's fortunes to his political role within Trump's administration, acknowledging that his involvement in political matters had distracted him from focusing fully on Tesla. Specifically, Musk leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government initiative aiming to reduce federal spending and cut the government workforce. Due to the increasing pressure on Tesla, Musk stated that his time commitment to DOGE would be significantly reduced starting next month, allocating just one to two days per week to government affairs.

While Musk’s involvement in politics has attracted protests and boycotts, he defended his role, claiming that the work of streamlining government operations was largely complete. Tesla's first-quarter revenue for 2025 was .3 billion, a 9% year-on-year decline, falling short of analysts’ expectations. Additionally, Tesla cited factors like price cuts, trade tariffs, and the broader geopolitical climate as contributing to its challenges.

Tesla's Financial Challenges Amid Tariffs and Political Backlash

Tesla's disappointing earnings report for the first quarter was partly attributed to reduced vehicle deliveries, which had dropped 13% year-on-year, marking the company's weakest quarter since 2022. Alongside reduced vehicle sales, Tesla also faced factory retooling and currency fluctuations. Despite these setbacks, revenue from energy generation and storage grew by 67%, providing some relief. Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles, but macroeconomic factors like the US-China trade war and rising tariffs posed additional risks to the company’s global supply chain.

On the political front, Musk's controversial political activity has caused unrest. Protests outside Tesla showrooms in the US, Europe, and Australia have drawn attention to his political affiliations, including his support for Germany’s far-right AfD party and his role in advising Trump on reducing the federal workforce. Tesla's CFO acknowledged that political backlash, including acts of vandalism and hostility, had negatively impacted brand perception and deliveries. Musk claimed that some of the protestors were allegedly paid, although there was no evidence to support this.

Tesla's Future Outlook Amid Disruptions

Despite the financial challenges, Tesla remains focused on long-term growth, particularly through AI-powered projects like Robotaxi and the humanoid robot, Optimus. Musk revealed that production delays for Optimus were due to supply chain disruptions, particularly in obtaining magnets, a vital component affected by restrictions on rare earth exports from China. Musk’s ambitions for the company include launching Robotaxi services later this year, though concerns over the supply chain remain.

Tesla's stock value took a hit, shedding around 37% of its value in 2025, but after-hours trading saw a brief recovery, rising more than 5%. However, analysts have expressed concerns that Tesla’s problems, including competition in the electric vehicle market and ongoing supply chain disruptions, could mount in the near term.