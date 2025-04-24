Bulgaria Achieves 3% Budget Deficit, Ready for Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month
In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states
Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone by meeting the budget deficit criterion. Following the earlier achievement of the inflation target, the last step was to confirm compliance with the EU methodology regarding public finances for 2024.
According to preliminary data from Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute and Eurostat, the country's general government sector registered a budget deficit of 3 billion euros last year. This figure corresponds to exactly 3% of the national GDP, aligning with the EU's threshold and satisfying the deficit condition for eurozone accession.
For comparison, Eurostat reported that the average budget deficit across the European Union in 2024 stood at 3.2% of GDP. Among the member states, Romania recorded the highest deficit at 9.3%, followed by Poland with 6.6%, and France at 5.8%.
In contrast, several countries achieved budget surpluses. Denmark posted the highest surplus at 4.5% of GDP, while Ireland and Cyprus followed closely with surpluses of 4.3% each. Greece also reported a positive fiscal balance, with a surplus of 1.3%.
Macroeconomist Stoyan Panchev, an analyst from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, warned that Bulgaria could face significant challenges if it rushes into joining the eurozone
Bulgarian Posts will carry out the exchange of levs into euros in 2,230 post office locations across the country
On June 4, Bulgaria will find out whether the euro will officially replace the lev in January 2026
In the first quarter of 2025, the 20-BGN banknote has overtaken the 100-BGN note as the most frequently counterfeited denomination in Bulgaria,
According to recent data from the Trend Research Center, shared during the "Personal Finance" event by Money.bg, 38% of Bulgarians are unable to set aside any savings
Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report
