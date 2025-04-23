Kashmir Attack Leaves 30 Dead in Worst Civilian Massacre in Years

World | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Kashmir Attack Leaves 30 Dead in Worst Civilian Massacre in Years

Militants opened fire on civilians in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir, killing around 30 people in one of the deadliest attacks in the area in recent years, according to Reuters, which cited sources within the security forces. The identities and nationalities of the victims remain unconfirmed.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commented on the incident via social media, stating, “The death toll is still being ascertained, so I do not want to go into details.” He emphasized the severity of the attack, calling it “much bigger than anything we have seen targeting civilians in recent years.”

A little-known group calling itself the “Kashmir Insurgency” claimed responsibility for the attack through a message circulated on social media. In the statement, the group expressed opposition to what it described as a government-driven demographic shift, accusing authorities of settling over 85,000 “outsiders” in the region. It warned that violence would continue against those attempting to settle in the territory “illegally.” Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the claim.

The attack occurred in Pahalgam, a scenic area in Kashmir popular with tourists during the summer season. Although overall violence in the region has declined over the years, such attacks still occur. This was the worst assault on civilians in the area in several years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short an official trip to Saudi Arabia to return to India following the attack. He immediately convened an emergency session of the Cabinet Committee on Security to address the situation in Kashmir. Modi strongly condemned the violence and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, describing the event as a “heinous act.”

International leaders also responded to the incident. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a message on Truth Social, expressed his support for India, calling the attackdeeply disturbing.” Vice President J.D. Vance, who is currently on an official visit to India, joined in condemning the violence. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to visit India later this year, offered his condolences in a letter to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. He called the attack a “brutal crime with no justification” and expressed hope that those responsible would be brought to justice.

While Kashmir has experienced decades of unrest since the eruption of an anti-India insurgency in 1989, attacks specifically targeting tourists have become rare in recent years. However, a notable exception occurred in June when at least nine Hindu pilgrims were killed and 33 others injured after militants targeted a bus, causing it to plunge into a gorge.

In 2019, India revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and reorganized it into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The move has strained relations with Pakistan, which also lays claim to the region.

Tags: India, Kashmir, attack

