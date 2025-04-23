Mass Evacuation After Massive Explosion at Russian Weapons Depot in Vladimir Oblast

Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London
Explosions occurred on April 22 at a military ammunition depot in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, triggering a large fire and leading to a state of emergency in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the incident was caused by a breach of safety protocols during the handling of explosive materials. No fatalities were reported initially, but later reports confirmed that four people sustained injuries.
Mushroom cloud over the 51th GRAU ammunition arsenal — repeated explosions in Vladimir region heard were over 60+ km away.— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 22, 2025
The Russian version: "safety violation." Meanwhile, evacuation of nearby villages is underway. pic.twitter.com/8H5Pde95zj
The facility is believed to be the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, located roughly 530 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi, this arsenal is one of the largest in Russia, known for storing a broad range of weaponry, including medium-caliber artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems. The site also reportedly houses a laboratory for monitoring artillery propellants and workshops for testing high-tech weapon systems.
Following the explosion, Russian authorities evacuated approximately 450 people, including military personnel and civilians from seven settlements and 12 summer cottage communities. These evacuees were relocated to temporary shelters or taken in by relatives. Roads leading from Moscow to the nearby town of Kirzhach were closed as a precaution, and the district was placed under a state of emergency.
Local residents told independent Russian media outlet ASTRA that a strong initial blast was followed by continued detonations. Meanwhile, Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed the incident but warned against spreading unverified information, cautioning that fines may be imposed for doing so.
This is not the first time the facility has experienced such an event. A previous explosion occurred there on June 22, 2022, during ammunition unloading operations. That incident resulted in the deaths of three servicemen and a civilian specialist, while another person was seriously injured.
The Russian government has initiated its most extensive conscription campaign in over a decade, summoning 160,000 young men for military service
A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a potential encounter during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia in May
For the first time since World War II, German tanks are now stationed on the Russian border
Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Gagauzia, an autonomous region in Moldova, was arrested at Chisinau airport on March 25 while attempting to travel to Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Kirill Aleksandrovich Dmitriev, 49, as his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation in Washington.
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase