Mass Evacuation After Massive Explosion at Russian Weapons Depot in Vladimir Oblast

Explosions occurred on April 22 at a military ammunition depot in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, triggering a large fire and leading to a state of emergency in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the incident was caused by a breach of safety protocols during the handling of explosive materials. No fatalities were reported initially, but later reports confirmed that four people sustained injuries.

Mushroom cloud over the 51th GRAU ammunition arsenal — repeated explosions in Vladimir region heard were over 60+ km away.



The Russian version: "safety violation." Meanwhile, evacuation of nearby villages is underway. pic.twitter.com/8H5Pde95zj — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 22, 2025

The facility is believed to be the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, located roughly 530 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi, this arsenal is one of the largest in Russia, known for storing a broad range of weaponry, including medium-caliber artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems. The site also reportedly houses a laboratory for monitoring artillery propellants and workshops for testing high-tech weapon systems.

Following the explosion, Russian authorities evacuated approximately 450 people, including military personnel and civilians from seven settlements and 12 summer cottage communities. These evacuees were relocated to temporary shelters or taken in by relatives. Roads leading from Moscow to the nearby town of Kirzhach were closed as a precaution, and the district was placed under a state of emergency.

Local residents told independent Russian media outlet ASTRA that a strong initial blast was followed by continued detonations. Meanwhile, Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed the incident but warned against spreading unverified information, cautioning that fines may be imposed for doing so.

This is not the first time the facility has experienced such an event. A previous explosion occurred there on June 22, 2022, during ammunition unloading operations. That incident resulted in the deaths of three servicemen and a civilian specialist, while another person was seriously injured.