Bright Wednesday: Honoring Lazarus the Bulgarian

On April 23, the Orthodox Church marks Bright Wednesday, observed as the third day after Easter. It is a day of solemn reverence across the Orthodox world, dedicated to the memory of two martyrs—Saint Alexandra and Saint Lazarus the Bulgarian.

Saint Alexandra was the wife of Roman Emperor Diocletian. She became a Christian after witnessing the brutal torture of Saint George and the miraculous healing that followed. Convinced of the power of the Christian God, she openly declared her faith in Jesus Christ, recognizing Him as the true God and choosing to follow His teachings despite the consequences.

Saint Lazarus the Bulgarian was born in the village of Debel Dyal, located 14 kilometers from Gabrovo, Bulgaria. His father’s name was Nedko Enchov. Because of his family’s financial hardship, Lazarus moved to Asia Minor as a child and began working as a shepherd for a wealthy Turkish Agha in the village of Soma. His Christian faith, strong work ethic, and integrity sparked resentment among some locals, who tried to pressure him into converting to Islam. Lazar firmly refused. His enemies then devised a false accusation, claiming he harassed a woman. With the help of false witnesses, they brought him to trial. Despite the opportunity to escape punishment by renouncing his faith, Lazarus remained steadfast. He was tortured and ultimately hanged on April 23, 1802, choosing martyrdom over betrayal of his beliefs.

According to traditional beliefs associated with Bright Wednesday, raising one’s voice or engaging in arguments is strictly forbidden, as it is said that violators may be struck by lightning. Gardening is also discouraged on this day, as it is believed such activity may lead to crop damage from hail.

Churches continue holding festive services throughout the day, with the Royal Doors remaining open until Saturday. A long-standing custom on this day involves lighting candles in church as a spiritual safeguard against hailstorms.