Trump's 'Final Offer': US Proposes Ukraine Cede Occupied Territories for Ceasefire

The United States has put forward what it refers to as a “final” peace proposal for Ukraine, calling for the recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and an unofficial acceptance of Moscow’s control over nearly all the territories occupied since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. The one-page document, presented to Ukrainian officials in Paris, is said to reflect US President Donald Trump’s last offer, with the White House reportedly prepared to withdraw from peace efforts if no agreement is reached soon.

According to sources cited by Axios and The Washington Post, the proposed framework requires substantial concessions from Ukraine. These include the de jure recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, de facto acceptance of Russian control over most of Luhansk Oblast and parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and a formal pledge that Ukraine will not join NATO, although EU accession would remain an option. In return, Russia would agree to halt military operations along the current front lines.

Additionally, the proposal offers Russia the lifting of sanctions introduced since 2014 and promises increased economic cooperation with the US, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors. A separate clause in the proposal reportedly grants US oversight over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which would remain formally Ukrainian, with electricity to be distributed to both Ukraine and Russia. The document also references a mineral resources deal between the US and Ukraine, expected to be signed on April 24.

For Ukraine, the proposal outlines a vague and limited set of benefits. These include an undefined “robust security guarantee” from a group of European and potentially non-European states, the return of a small portion of Russian-occupied Kharkiv Oblast, unrestricted navigation on the Dnipro River near the contact line, and unspecified reconstruction assistance. However, funding sources for these efforts are not identified, and US military involvement in the security guarantee is not mentioned.

A source close to the Ukrainian government described the offer as heavily skewed in favor of Russia, emphasizing that while the document clearly states what Russia stands to gain, Ukraine’s benefits are presented only in general and ambiguous terms. The proposal follows a meeting between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which reportedly lasted over four hours. Following this, Putin signaled a willingness to pause offensive operations as part of a potential agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back against these developments. During a press conference, he reiterated that Ukraine does not and will not recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea, which remains a constitutional part of Ukrainian territory. He cautioned that entering discussions over Ukrainian sovereignty risks prolonging the war—an outcome that aligns with Russia’s strategic interests. Zelensky clarified that the reports reflect ideas and visions, not official proposals, and questioned whether they stemmed from US discussions with Putin or truly represented American policy.

On NATO, Zelensky stressed that only Alliance members can determine Ukraine’s membership, and no external party has the authority to veto that path. As for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, he asserted that the facility cannot function without Ukrainian personnel and expressed openness to US partnership in restoring operations once Russian forces withdraw, though he noted no official proposal has been submitted.

According to The Washington Post, some elements of the US plan—particularly the recognition of Crimea—were presented as “Witkoff’s idea” and might not require Ukraine’s formal recognition. The US State Department declined to comment on the contents but stated that what was shared in Paris was merely a list of potential options for discussion. The WP also reported a significant increase in diplomatic pressure on Kyiv, with European and Ukrainian officials acknowledging the improbability of Ukraine regaining occupied territories in the short term.

In this context, Western envoys—including from France, the UK, and Germany—are expected to call for any agreement to include strong security guarantees and substantial recovery funding, potentially financed through frozen Russian assets. Meanwhile, Kyiv is currently more interested in pursuing a short-term ceasefire and intends to discuss such a possibility during a high-level meeting in London on April 23. The Ukrainian delegation will include top officials such as Andrii Yermak, Rustem Umierov, Andrii Sybiha, and Pavlo Palisa. The Trump administration has voiced dissatisfaction with the slow pace of negotiations, fueling concerns in Kyiv about a potential shift in US policy.