U.S. and Bulgaria to Boost Information Sharing on Illegal Migration and Security

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 08:40
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior on April 22, 2025, officially formalized their information-sharing arrangement, a crucial step in our bilateral relationship that enhances Bulgaria’s ability to deter illegal immigration and combat terrorism and serious crime.

Bulgaria’s parliament officially endorsed the arrangement, formalizing cooperation between DHS and the Ministry of the Interior in combating unlawful entry into Bulgaria.  The formalization process was concluded with the exchange of signed documents at the Ministry, with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Falatko, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Regional Attaché to Bulgaria Luke Miller, and Homeland Security Investigations Regional Attaché Aaron Pavlovic presenting the documents to Bulgarian Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov. 

The enhanced bilateral information sharing follows on the United States’ December 2024 provision of upgraded suspect-identification capabilities, which includes equipment and training.  Together, the cooperation enables instant identification capabilities, allowing the Ministry to assess whether individuals guilty of illegal immigration to Bulgaria pose a risk to the national security of the country and the European Union.

Addressing the cooperation, which aids the Bulgarian government’s efforts to identify serious criminals and known or suspected terrorists, CBP Attaché Miller stated: “We are delighted to continue expanding our cooperation in this critical area with our Bulgarian government partners.  Illegal immigration poses threats to communities in Bulgaria and the United States, but this program significantly improves Bulgaria’s ability to identify individuals who have entered or stayed in the country illegally and determine if they have a connection with terrorism or serious criminal activity.

Chargé d’Affaires Falatko added: “Initiatives like this information-sharing arrangement are just one part of our multi-faceted cooperative efforts to bolster border integrity in Bulgaria and the European Union.  These efforts are helping keep all our citizens – in Bulgaria and the United States – safe. Our partnership with Bulgaria is a testament to our shared commitment to safeguarding our communities and enhancing regional security while also ensuring the right to privacy of Bulgarian citizens, residents, and lawful travelers.” 

Since U.S.-Bulgaria cooperation in this area began, Bulgaria has successfully identified many high-risk individuals and known or suspected terrorists.  Together, we are helping Bulgaria secure its borders and prevent entry into the European Union by dangerous individuals.

Tags: Bulgaria, US, terrorism, crime

