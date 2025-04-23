Bulgarian-French Economic Partnership Strengthens, Trade to Surpass €2.6 Billion

Bulgaria’s economic ties with France have shown significant positive progress in recent years, as trade between the two countries is expected to exceed 2.616 billion euros by 2024. This update came during a meeting between Bulgaria's Minister of Economy and Industry, Petar Dilov, and France’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Mr. Joel Meyer. The event was also attended by Stefan Delaye, Chairman of the Franco-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Minister Dilov highlighted that French companies are some of the leading investors in Bulgaria, with direct investments reaching nearly 1.5 billion euros. He noted that, despite the positive trends, there remains room for further collaboration, particularly in joint ventures and projects.

During the meeting, the latest survey from the Franco-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry was presented, which showed that French businesses operating in Bulgaria are optimistic about the local business environment. Most of these companies are also expanding their operations within the country.

Discussions also focused on the potential for greater bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, innovation, and infrastructure development. Minister Dilov emphasized that the Ministry of Economy and Industry is working actively to streamline the business environment by reducing administrative burdens and enhancing business regulations.

Additionally, the meeting touched on Bulgaria’s progress toward joining the Eurozone and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Both Minister Dilov and Ambassador Meyer agreed that Bulgaria’s membership in these organizations would strengthen investor confidence.

Minister Dilov congratulated the Franco-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on its 20th anniversary, acknowledging its crucial role in fostering economic relations between France and Bulgaria. He expressed gratitude for the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote Bulgaria as a preferred investment destination.

Representatives from the French Embassy and the Franco-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry also shared several upcoming initiatives aimed at further enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.