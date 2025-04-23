Bulgaria Weather Forecast for April 23: Sunny Morning, Thunderstorms by Evening

April 23 will begin with mostly sunny conditions. Early in the day, low visibility may occur in isolated regions along the Danube River and in some valleys. By the afternoon, cumulus clouds will begin to form, leading to thundery showers across many areas in the western part of the country by midnight. Rain and thunder are expected to be more intense in mountainous regions, with a possibility of hailstorms. Minimum temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C, with Sofia expecting a low of 8°C. Maximum temperatures will vary between 21°C and 26°C, with Sofia reaching 21°C.

The coast will experience mostly sunny weather. There will be low visibility in some isolated spots in the morning. Winds will be light and come from the east-southeast. Daytime highs along the coast will range from 11°C to 13°C. The sea temperature will be between 11°C and 12°C, with waves around 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Mountains will also see mostly sunny weather in the morning. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the western and central mountain regions, bringing showers and thunderstorms to many areas. The rain and storms are expected to be strongest in the western Balkan Range and the mountains of the southwest. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will reach 15°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

