Bulgarian Party Leaves Coalition with Sofia's Mayor Over Unfulfilled Promises

The political party "Spasi Sofia" has announced that it is withdrawing its trust from Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev. The decision was revealed today by party leader Boris Bonev.

Bonev criticized the Sofia administration, stating that it lacks a clear vision and concrete objectives. He expressed that the administration cannot succeed under the current leadership, with Terziev failing to comprehend the magnitude of the responsibility he carries. Bonev emphasized that while people had hoped for change, they were instead met with mere substitution, and that the capital’s administration is missing strong leadership.

Furthermore, "Spasi Sofia" (translated from Bulgarian to "Save Sofia") is exiting the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) in the Sofia Municipal Council. Bonev remarked that these decisions were difficult but necessary, considering the circumstances.

Resignation of Deputy Mayor and Criticism of Mayor Terziev’s Administration

In a significant move, Iliyan Pavlov, the party’s sole deputy mayor, resigned. Bonev pointed out that the controversy surrounding the appointment of Sofia’s chief architect served as the final straw, demonstrating that the mayoral administration has no intention of breaking away from the previous GERB model. He criticized the administration’s failure to act on promises, stating that they can no longer deceive the residents of Sofia. According to Bonev, there has been a lack of transparency and poor decision-making, including the appointment of a questionable chief architect who is perceived to support redevelopment projects, and the proposed 2025 budget that overlooks investments in neighborhoods.

He also mentioned that the mayor's office continues to repeat mistakes from the past, such as not revising the management structure or addressing critical issues like the distribution of cleaning contracts, which he claimed remain in the hands of familiar figures.

"Spasi Sofia" Will Continue to Support Policies They Agree With

Despite their withdrawal of support for Terziev, "Spasi Sofia" declared that they will not work against the city’s interests. The party reassured the public that it would continue to support policies it believes in, but would strongly oppose any decisions it considers damaging, such as dubious appointments and neglect of local neighborhoods. They made it clear that their criticism would be loud, constructive, and accompanied by potential solutions.

In the coming weeks, "Spasi Sofia" plans to introduce three major initiatives to the Sofia Municipal Council. These initiatives include doubling building permit fees as a means to curb overdevelopment, creating a program for neighborhood parks, and implementing a comprehensive solution to Sofia’s parking challenges.

Withdrawal of Trust and the Party’s Future Role

"Spasi Sofia" also clarified that the withdrawal of trust from Mayor Terziev stems from the administration’s failure to uphold the terms of their coalition agreement. The party leadership expressed concern over the lack of transparency in key decision-making processes, and Bonev pointed out that important decisions are being made behind closed doors by individuals unknown to the public.

Bonev firmly stated that he would no longer engage in governing Sofia under the current leadership, emphasizing that the people of Sofia were expecting real change, but instead received mere replacement. He called for a leadership that is clear, committed, and visionary.