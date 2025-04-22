Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Society » OBITUARIES | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away, as reported by BGNES. Over the last year and a half, she faced a serious illness, having lived for years with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Born on November 4, 1957, in Sofia, Grozdanova came from a family with a notable historical legacy. On her mother’s side, she was the granddaughter of VMRO revolutionary Pancho Toshev and the great-granddaughter of Doncho Shtipyancheto—both figures with significant contributions to Bulgaria’s national history.

She earned a journalism degree from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and began her professional journey at the Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television. She became widely recognized as the host of the BNT program “Otzvuk.”

In addition to her media career, Grozdanova was also active in politics. In 1999, she worked as an image consultant for then-mayor of Sofia, Stefan Sofianski, and was one of the founding members of his political formation, the Union of Free Democrats. She later entered parliament in 2001 as a representative of the NMSV in the 39th National Assembly. In early 2005, she stepped away from politics.

She eventually returned to journalism, taking on the role of executive director and presenter of a revived version of “Otzvuk” on TV7, a channel owned by her husband, Lyubomir Pavlov. At the end of 2011, she became president of the publishing board of “Vestnikarska Grupa Bulgaria,” which publishes the newspapers “Trud” and “24 Chasa.”

Dilyana Grozdanova leaves behind a significant legacy in Bulgarian journalism and public life.

The Novinite team extends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Dilyana Grozdanova. May she rest in peace.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: journalist, Bulgarian, grozdanova

Related Articles:

From Burgas to the U.S.: A Bulgarian Engineer’s Journey to the Top of AI Innovation

In today’s fast-paced world, the intersection of technology and education is creating new opportunities and changing the way we live and work

Business | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

The Pope’s Childhood Memory: Bulgarian Yogurt and His Desire to Visit Bulgaria

“It’s not a myth! The Pope really loved Bulgarian yogurt,” shared Prof. Kiril Topalov

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:19

Christ Is Risen! How Bulgaria Celebrates Easter

Easter, regarded as the most significant Christian holiday, is celebrated annually in Bulgarian homes with great joy

Society » Culture | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 11:10

How Bulgarian Mortars Ended Up in Sudan's Darfur Desert

A major investigation by France 24 reveals how European-made ammunition, specifically mortars manufactured in Bulgaria

Politics | April 18, 2025, Friday // 15:30

EU Parliament to Hear From Christo Grozev on Kremlin’s Hybrid Warfare

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has been invited to speak before the European Parliament in Brussels on April 22

World » EU | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:37

Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Obituaries

Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev

Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64

Society » Obituaries | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Former US President and Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a tireless advocate for peace and human rights, has passed away at the age of 100

Society » Obituaries | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 23:50

Margarita Mikhneva, Icon of Bulgarian Journalism, Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer

Society » Obituaries | December 16, 2024, Monday // 18:44

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88

In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time

Society » Obituaries | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria