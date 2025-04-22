Farewell to Prominent Bulgarian Journalist and Public Figure Dilyana Grozdanova

Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away, as reported by BGNES. Over the last year and a half, she faced a serious illness, having lived for years with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Born on November 4, 1957, in Sofia, Grozdanova came from a family with a notable historical legacy. On her mother’s side, she was the granddaughter of VMRO revolutionary Pancho Toshev and the great-granddaughter of Doncho Shtipyancheto—both figures with significant contributions to Bulgaria’s national history.

She earned a journalism degree from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and began her professional journey at the Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television. She became widely recognized as the host of the BNT program “Otzvuk.”

In addition to her media career, Grozdanova was also active in politics. In 1999, she worked as an image consultant for then-mayor of Sofia, Stefan Sofianski, and was one of the founding members of his political formation, the Union of Free Democrats. She later entered parliament in 2001 as a representative of the NMSV in the 39th National Assembly. In early 2005, she stepped away from politics.

She eventually returned to journalism, taking on the role of executive director and presenter of a revived version of “Otzvuk” on TV7, a channel owned by her husband, Lyubomir Pavlov. At the end of 2011, she became president of the publishing board of “Vestnikarska Grupa Bulgaria,” which publishes the newspapers “Trud” and “24 Chasa.”

Dilyana Grozdanova leaves behind a significant legacy in Bulgarian journalism and public life.

The Novinite team extends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Dilyana Grozdanova. May she rest in peace.