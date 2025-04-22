Papal Contenders: Key Figures in the Race to Succeed Pope Francis

As Pope Francis' passing on April 21 has prompted speculation over who will succeed him, media outlets are highlighting potential candidates for the papal conclave. The process remains unpredictable, as the cardinals' preferences can evolve with each round of voting. The New York Times has identified several key figures who may be in the running for the papacy.

Pierbattista Pizzaballa: A Strong Contender

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, a 60-year-old Italian, has become a notable figure in Vatican circles. Appointed cardinal in 2023, Pizzaballa has extensive experience as the Vatican’s chief representative in the Middle East, specifically Jerusalem. His international profile makes him a strong contender, with some viewing him as a figure beyond Vatican politics. If chosen, he would be the first Italian pope since John Paul I in 1978.

Pietro Parolin: Vatican Insider

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, has served as Pope Francis' secretary of state since 2013, overseeing both internal and foreign church affairs. His decades of diplomatic experience and knowledge of the Vatican's international network make him a seasoned candidate. Parolin has played a key role in fostering relationships with China and Vietnam, which has enhanced the Vatican’s global outreach. His centrist approach and expertise in global issues, such as climate change and human trafficking, add to his appeal.

Fridolin Ambongo: African Papacy on the Horizon

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, 65, archbishop of Kinshasa, has garnered attention due to the growing importance of the Catholic Church in Africa. As the church continues to expand on the continent, Ambongo’s potential as the first African pope has been widely discussed. He has been an active member of Pope Francis’ advisory group, but his opposition to Francis’ stance on homosexual couples in 2023 has sparked debate regarding his papal aspirations.

Luis Antonio Tagle: The "Asian Francis"

Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, from the Philippines, is another prominent figure in papal speculation. Dubbed the “Asian Francis,” Tagle has been a strong ally of Pope Francis, accompanying him on key visits throughout Asia. Made a cardinal in 2012, he is considered a frontrunner due to his support for the pope’s progressive views and his potential to become the first Asian pope.

Matteo Zuppi: A Progressive Choice

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Italy, 69, is another likely candidate who aligns with Pope Francis' vision for a church focused on the poor and marginalized. Promoted to cardinal in 2019, Zuppi has served in various significant roles within the Vatican, including diplomatic missions. Some experts believe that Pope Francis may have viewed him as a suitable successor, though the pope never publicly expressed his preference.

Peter Erdo: Conservative Alternative

Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72, from Hungary, represents a more conservative option for the papacy. Known for his strong ties to Latin America and Africa, as well as his expertise in canon law, Erdo has been a key diplomatic figure in the church. His views align with those of previous popes, John Paul II and Benedict XVI, making him a popular choice among those who favor traditional church values.

Anders Arborelius: A Bridge Builder from Sweden

Cardinal Anders Arborelius, 75, from Sweden, is a unique candidate due to his background as the first Catholic cardinal in a largely secular nation. His leadership in building bridges in a polarized world and advocating for women’s roles in the church gives him a distinctive perspective. Arborelius' experiences also highlight the Catholic Church's efforts to grow in countries where it was once marginalized.

Conclave Process and Voting

As the College of Cardinals prepares for the papal conclave, 135 out of 252 cardinals will vote to elect the next pope. The process involves multiple rounds of voting, with a two-thirds majority required to select a candidate. If no consensus is reached after 30 ballots, a simple majority vote will determine the new pope. The conclave’s length could vary, with the longest recent papal election, in 1922, taking five days to conclude. Each vote is followed by the burning of the ballots, with black smoke indicating no decision and white smoke signaling the election of a new pope.

In the coming days, the world will await the outcome of the conclave, which will shape the future direction of the Catholic Church.

Tags: Pope, conclave, church, Vatican

