Bulgarian Cities of Rakovski and Ruse Honor Pope Francis' Legacy of Peace

In 2019, the city of Rakovski had the honor of hosting Pope Francis during his visit to Bulgaria. Today, the city reflects on his visit with a sense of mourning. One of the key moments during his time in Rakovski was when 240 children from the Catholic community received their First Communion at the "Sacred Heart of Jesus" church, a moment that many in the community will never forget.

Residents of Rakovski still remember Pope Francis' visit as "the event of the century," describing it as a moment of immense joy. Mariela Hubinova, a local resident, recalls the kindness visible in his eyes and reflects on the Pope’s important message to Bulgaria's largest Catholic community. Pope Francis urged people to avoid holding grudges and to always reconcile before the day ends, emphasizing that "the cold war the next day is much more dangerous." His words continue to resonate in Rakovski, with many remembering his emphasis on peace and reconciliation.

The Catholic community in Ruse is also mourning the passing of Pope Francis. Every liturgy leading up to the Pope’s funeral will include prayers in his memory. Father Walter, speaking on NOVA NEWS, shared his thoughts on the Pope’s unique connection with people. He noted that Pope Francis disliked formality and always sought to be close to the people. During his visit to Bulgaria, he made sure to interact personally with everyone, and priests even had the opportunity to greet him directly.

Father Walter compared Pope Francis to his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, noting that both were unafraid to show their vulnerabilities, even in their illness. Despite health challenges, Pope Francis continued to engage with the public, a decision some may view as contributing to his passing. However, Father Walter believes that a pope who spent his life among the people could not have lived any other way.