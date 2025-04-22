Gold Prices Break $3,500 Barrier for the First Time

The price of a troy ounce of gold reached a historic high of $3,500.10 earlier today, briefly surpassing $3,467.87 at 10:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, as reported by AFP.

The surge in gold prices is largely attributed to market instability, particularly in the stock markets, with Wall Street under pressure from persistent attacks on the US Federal Reserve by Donald Trump. In addition, ongoing trade war uncertainties have further heightened investor concerns.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have worsened, with China today reaffirming its strong opposition to any international agreements that may disadvantage the country. Investors are also closely watching the upcoming release of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) updated economic forecasts, as these are expected to reveal the first tangible impacts of the trade war.

In light of these developments, investors have increasingly turned to gold as a safe haven asset in response to the trade turmoil initiated by Donald Trump in early April. Concerns over inflation and the depreciating dollar have driven gold’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Despite not yielding interest, gold remains a highly valued asset due to its use in jewelry, industrial applications, and as a store of value.