Fears vs. Facts: How Inflation Really Changed in Countries That Adopted the Euro

Business » FINANCE | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Fears vs. Facts: How Inflation Really Changed in Countries That Adopted the Euro

On June 4, Bulgaria will find out whether the euro will officially replace the lev in January 2026. Ahead of that, Nova TV launched an informational segment titled “The Euro – Questions and Answers,” where viewers can send their concerns and questions via email. Reporter Nelly Todorova investigated the most pressing topic—how the euro affects inflation.

According to the European Commission, the introduction of the euro in countries that adopted it most recently had only a minor direct impact on inflation. The price effect in the initial months following the currency switch in Croatia, Lithuania, and Latvia ranged from 0.04% to 0.21%.

Croatia, which joined the eurozone in 2023, recorded an average annual inflation of 8.4% that year. In comparison, inflation reached nearly 11% in 2022, when the war in Ukraine triggered energy and food price shocks across Europe. The EC estimates that the effect of the currency switch on Croatia’s prices in January 2023 was less than 0.25%.

Still, that period saw a noticeable increase in prices for some staple goods, prompting a consumer backlash and even shop boycotts. In response, the Croatian government intervened, sanctioning retailers for unjustified price hikes. In some cases, the fines exceeded €20,000.

The main takeaway is that the euro alone is not responsible for inflation spikes. Price increases were largely driven by opportunistic practices among traders and the absence of proactive state oversight. The Croatian experience suggests that stronger regulatory mechanisms could have prevented such abuses.

In Lithuania, which adopted the euro in 2015, inflation was actually negative that year—annual deflation reached -0.7%. In January 2015, consumer prices had fallen by 1.27% year-on-year. Without the euro effect, the decline would have been about -1.35%. Inflation was modest in the surrounding years as well—below 0.5% in 2014 and just under 1% in 2016.

Despite this, in May 2016, Lithuania saw the so-called “cauliflower revolution”—a grassroots protest sparked by a viral image of a cauliflower priced at €3.49. The incident reflected widespread frustration over rising prices and stagnant wages. Although this happened nearly 18 months after euro adoption, it is still debated whether the currency change played a role. Authorities acknowledged that prices were outpacing income growth but attributed the trend to the country’s heavy reliance on imports. Public anger was primarily directed at a handful of major retail chains controlling 80% of the market. As a corrective, the government began closer monitoring of pricing practices and introduced penalties for unjustified markups.

Latvia joined the eurozone a year before Lithuania. When the euro was introduced there, annual inflation was under 1%, compared to 0% a year earlier. In 2015, prices rose by only 0.2%. Despite initial concerns, inflationary fears in Latvia ultimately proved unfounded.

Latvia’s smooth transition is partly credited to proactive steps taken ahead of time. One year prior to the currency switch, authorities began tracking the prices of 120 frequently purchased goods and services in the country’s seven largest cities. This included not just food, but also services like hairdressing, dining, and auto repairs. This approach could serve as a useful model for Bulgaria, helping to deter speculative price hikes in the lead-up to the euro, especially in the final months of 2025.

Interestingly, data from the past year reveals that inflation was often higher in countries outside the eurozone. Romania had the highest inflation at nearly 6%, while eurozone members Lithuania and Latvia recorded some of the lowest rates. Bulgaria saw a 2.6% rise in its harmonized index of consumer prices.

Source: Nova TV

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, inflation

Related Articles:

U.S. and Bulgaria to Boost Information Sharing on Illegal Migration and Security

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior on April 22, 2025

Politics » Diplomacy | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgarian-French Economic Partnership Strengthens, Trade to Surpass €2.6 Billion

Bulgaria’s economic ties with France have shown significant positive progress in recent years, as trade between the two countries is expected to exceed 2.616 billion euros by 2024

Politics | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bones of a Titanosaur Found Near Tran: Evidence of Giant Dinosaurs in Bulgaria

A discovery near the town of Tran has revealed that a dinosaur from the titanosaur group — the same family as the largest known dinosaur on Earth

Society » Environment | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for April 23: Sunny Morning, Thunderstorms by Evening

April 23 will begin with mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Seeks Amendments to Recovery and Resilience Plan, Adds REPowerEU Chapter

On April 16, Bulgaria formally requested the European Commission to modify its Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) in line with Article 21 of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM) Regulation

World » EU | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Former Ambassador to the Vatican Reflects on Pope Francis' Legacy and Bulgaria’s Role

Bulgaria is stepping out of its comfort zone, said Bogdan Patashev, Bulgaria’s former ambassador to the Vatican (2019–2023), in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Counterfeit 20-BGN Notes in Early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the 20-BGN banknote has overtaken the 100-BGN note as the most frequently counterfeited denomination in Bulgaria,

Business » Finance | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 11:00

Nearly 40% of Bulgarians Unable to Save, Indebtedness Rising

According to recent data from the Trend Research Center, shared during the "Personal Finance" event by Money.bg, 38% of Bulgarians are unable to set aside any savings

Business » Finance | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 10:54

Should Bulgarians Start Exchanging Their Levs for Euros?

Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report

Business » Finance | April 18, 2025, Friday // 19:00

Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified

Business » Finance | April 18, 2025, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 14:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria