Phased Heating Shutdown Begins in Sofia

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) has started a gradual suspension of heating services as of April 22, 2025, in response to rising temperatures. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, forecasts indicate that temperatures through the end of April will reach or exceed the average norms for this time of year.

Despite the seasonal shutdown, the heating company is prepared to resume supply upon request. To reactivate heating in a given building, a formal application must be submitted, accompanied by a general assembly decision from the condominium's residents.

All companies responsible for individual consumption measurement have been informed and are prepared to launch the new reporting campaign for the 2024–2025 heating season. Consumers will be contacted by their respective heat accountants regarding the schedule for meter readings.

For those whose meters are serviced directly by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" Ltd., the meter reading process will commence on May 7, 2025. The detailed reporting schedule for each building will be published after April 25, 2025.

Customers are required to ensure access to all residential units during the reporting period, including those where heating appliances are not in use or have been removed.