A Bulgarian Dream Realized: The Story Behind Pope Francis’ Omophorion

During Pope Francis’ final appearance on Easter Sunday, he wore an omophorion gifted by Bulgaria. The ceremonial vestment was crafted by Nina Dimitrova, a Bulgarian specialist in church attire, who shared the story behind its creation for the first time in an interview with BNT.

The idea was born in 2019, during the Pope’s visit to Bulgaria, when Dimitrova was approached by the Religious Denominations Directorate to propose a gift for the Holy Father. At first, she was unsure what to suggest, but a long-held wish came to mind. Years earlier, while visiting Rome, she had told friends that she dreamed of one day creating a vestment for Pope Francis—a wish that seemed far-fetched at the time. "My friends laughed because it sounded like an impossible dream. But 12 years later, it came true," she said.

Dimitrova carefully considered the symbolic message the omophorion should convey. She chose themes centered on divine love and Bulgaria’s spiritual identity. The cross featured prominently, representing God's love, triumph over death, and the hope of resurrection. She also included the Bulgarian rose, a national symbol reflecting beauty, diligence, and cultural tradition. Finally, she added depictions of the apostles Peter and Paul, whom she credits with helping bring her dream to life.

The omophorion took three months to complete. Dimitrova believes that Pope Francis could feel the care and devotion she poured into the vestment. “The emotion is overwhelming,” she shared. “This is a vocation—our work may be difficult, but it is always rewarded. I encourage young artists to keep dreaming, because dreams really can come true.”

An omophorion is a liturgical vestment worn by bishops in the Eastern Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches. It is a wide band of cloth, often richly decorated, that is draped around the shoulders and hangs down the front and back. The omophorion symbolizes the bishop's spiritual authority and his role as a shepherd of the faithful, similar to the Western pallium worn by the Pope and archbishops in the Roman Catholic Church.

The design and use of the omophorion are deeply symbolic—it often features crosses and other Christian motifs, representing Christ's care for His flock and the bishop’s duty to guide and protect the Church.