Former Ambassador to the Vatican Reflects on Pope Francis' Legacy and Bulgaria’s Role

Bulgaria is stepping out of its comfort zone, said Bogdan Patashev, Bulgaria’s former ambassador to the Vatican (2019–2023), in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio. Reflecting on the influence of Pope Francis, Patashev emphasized that the pontiff helped draw global attention to Bulgaria, partly due to personal memories such as his grandmother feeding him Bulgarian yogurt. Pope Francis, he said, chose to visit Bulgaria as a symbol of peace and viewed the country as a peaceful example, but Bulgarians should not take this stability for granted. “We easily deceive ourselves that this comfort zone is guaranteed, but it must be defended,” Patashev noted.

He highlighted that Pope Francis should be remembered primarily as a proponent of peace. Among the most enduring messages from his papacy, Patashev emphasized, are those of forgiveness and mercy. Pope Francis aimed to communicate that God is merciful and that forgiveness is universally available. This message, according to Patashev, resonated particularly in the Pope’s outreach to the marginalized and the periphery. He believes the next Vatican leadership may not place exclusive emphasis on this theme, but the legacy of inclusiveness and reform will likely persist.

Patashev also praised the Pope’s personal approach, saying he consistently made efforts to remain close to the people rather than distancing himself due to the stature of his office. “He tried in every way to be at arm’s length from everyone. This was his approach — to stay humanly close to people,” he said.

He recalled the Pope’s desire for a modest burial, in line with his humble way of life, and believes that his wishes will be honored. Patashev noted that Pope Francis likely left specific instructions about how he wanted to be sent off, continuing the modesty that marked his entire papacy.

Commenting on the Church's broader challenges, Patashev said the institution has traditionally tried to stay removed from temporal political forces. However, maintaining neutrality in today’s polarized world is increasingly difficult. He observed that various sides often misunderstand the Church’s messages or expect it to support their positions, making balance a delicate endeavor.

A significant part of the College of Cardinals set to elect the next pope were appointed by Pope Francis, which Patashev believes connects them to his vision and reformist approach. He pointed out that Francis had appointed many cardinals from Asia and had often bypassed traditional power centers in major European cities, a decision that irritated some within the Vatican hierarchy. “These reforms annoyed many, but he was determined to open new avenues,” he commented.

Patashev recalled how the Pope’s decisions put the Vatican administration under pressure. However, he believes that the experience has better prepared the institution to respond swiftly and effectively to contemporary challenges.

The conclave to elect a new pope must be convened within two weeks, Patashev explained. He stressed that discretion during the process will be maintained, as it serves to protect the election from external influences. “This confidentiality has been earned over centuries, and I don’t believe it will be discarded lightly,” he said.

Looking ahead, Patashev expressed doubt that the next pope will be European, although he acknowledged the strategic benefit of a return to Europe to consolidate the Church’s structure and plan future policies for spreading the faith. He also noted that Pope Francis at times displayed personal preferences, showing more warmth to certain leaders while keeping distance from others. Still, he concluded, “I don’t think anyone can influence the College of Cardinals at this moment. I wouldn't say there are mechanisms in place to pressure them.”