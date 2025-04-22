Trump and Melania to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican due to a stroke, followed by heart failure. His death was also attributed to other health complications, including a prior episode of acute respiratory failure, hypertension, and type II diabetes, as confirmed by the Vatican's press office.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation on February 28, 2013, Cardinal Bergoglio was elected as his successor in the papal conclave on March 13, taking the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

A nine-day official mourning period will be observed, after which the Cardinals will convene in a conclave to elect the next pope.

Earlier, President Trump expressed his condolences for Pope Francis' passing, posting on Truth Social, "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences, remembering Pope Francis' deep affection for India. He praised the late Pope as a symbol of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage, highlighting his dedication to serving the poor and igniting hope among those suffering. Modi's message was shared on X, stating, "Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion."

India has declared a three-day State Mourning as a mark of respect for Pope Francis, to be observed on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the funeral.