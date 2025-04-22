Bulgaria Returns to the Premier League After 11 Years

Sports | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Bulgaria Returns to the Premier League After 11 Years

After more than a decade, Bulgaria will once again have a representative in the English Premier League, widely regarded as the strongest football championship in the world.

National team player Ilia Gruev and his club Leeds United have secured promotion to the Premier League following a dominant 6:0 win over Stoke City. Gruev played the entire match, contributing to the team’s decisive performance. His stellar form has been pivotal throughout the season, solidifying his place as a key player for the team.

With 94 points, both Leeds and Burnley have become unreachable at the top of the Championship standings, ensuring their return to the top flight. Leeds United, based at Elland Road, returns to the Premier League after a two-season absence, marking an important moment not only for the club but also for Bulgarian football. The promotion is a significant achievement for Leeds, who will now look to strengthen their squad for the challenges of the top-tier competition.

This marks the return of a Bulgarian player to one of the most prestigious football leagues in the world, a milestone that will undoubtedly inspire young players back home. Gruev’s journey exemplifies the increasing presence of Bulgarian talent in international football and the country's continuing development in the sport.

