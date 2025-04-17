Putin Seemingly Open to Direct Talks with Ukraine as Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine, aimed at advancing a potential ceasefire agreement. This would mark the first direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv since the early days of the full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

Speaking to a Russian state media journalist, Putin stated that Moscow remains open to considering any peace proposals and emphasized a willingness to explore dialogue. “We have always said we are positively inclined toward peace initiatives,” he noted, adding hope that Kyiv would adopt a similar position. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later clarified that Putin was referring specifically to bilateral discussions with Ukraine.

The announcement follows a short-lived "Easter truce" declared by Russia, which purportedly began on April 19 and ended at midnight on April 20. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported over 2,000 violations during that period and criticized Russia for failing to uphold the ceasefire.

On April 21, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s proposal for a 30-day moratorium on long-range missile and drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure. He described this as “the simplest and most reliable way” to move toward peace, stating: “Stop missile and long-range drone attacks – that alone would automatically ensure the safety of all civilian infrastructure.” Despite the proposal, Zelensky noted continued Russian attacks, reporting by early afternoon on April 21 nearly 3,000 instances of shelling, aerial bombings, and drone strikes along the front.

Putin, in his comments, accused Kyiv of initially rejecting the truce before reversing its stance under external pressure. “It seems someone smarter, most likely foreign handlers, advised them it would be politically disadvantageous to reject such initiatives,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has increased diplomatic pressure on both Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement. On April 18, Trump warned that the U.S. could withdraw its support for the peace process unless progress was made. Speaking on April 21, Trump said there is a “very good chance” for a ceasefire deal in the near future and promised to share further details within days.

However, documents cited by the Wall Street Journal indicate that the U.S.-led plan may include significant concessions to Russia, such as recognizing its 2014 annexation of Crimea and committing to keep Ukraine out of NATO. These terms contradict Ukraine’s publicly stated positions and violate international norms.

In the coming days, peace talks will continue in London, where Ukrainian representatives are set to meet with officials from the U.S., U.K., and France on April 23. These follow-up negotiations build on discussions held in Paris on April 17, during which senior Trump administration officials presented the current ceasefire framework.

President Zelensky has previously stated that he remains open to direct talks with Putin if they can contribute to ending the war.