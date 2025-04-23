Get an Umbrella: Thunderstorms Sweep Bulgaria Amid Cooling Trend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Get an Umbrella: Thunderstorms Sweep Bulgaria Amid Cooling Trend Photo: Stella Ivanova

Temperatures across Bulgaria will range from 5°C to 11°C in the early hours, with Sofia seeing lows around 7°C. Daytime temperatures will climb between 21°C and 27°C, and in Sofia, the high will reach approximately 22°C.

The day will begin with mostly sunny skies, although low clouds and fog may form in parts of the plains. As the afternoon progresses, cloudiness will increase over Western and Central Bulgaria, bringing scattered short-term showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light, coming from the east-northeast.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather is expected for most of the day. In the morning, some areas may experience low clouds and fog. Winds will be light from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be much cooler than in the interior, reaching only about 12°C to 13°C. Sea water temperatures are between 11°C and 12°C, and the sea will remain very rough.

In the mountainous regions, sunshine will dominate early in the day. However, short-term rain and thunderstorms are likely in many areas of Western and Central Bulgaria later on. Winds in the mountains will be weak and mostly from the northeast. At 1200 meters altitude, temperatures will peak around 16°C, while at 2000 meters they will reach about 8°C.

Looking ahead, the atmosphere over Bulgaria will stay unstable in the coming days. Cloud development will continue, particularly in the western half of the country, leading to frequent short-term rainfall and thunderstorms. In contrast, the eastern regions will begin with fog or low clouds in the morning, followed by more sunshine later in the day. Winds will be calm or light from the south-southeast. Minimum temperatures will remain steady between 6°C and 11°C, while daytime highs will gradually decrease, reaching between 17°C and 22°C by Friday.

On Saturday, extensive cloud cover is expected nationwide, accompanied by widespread precipitation. In some areas, the rain will be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. Windy conditions will set in, and the cooling trend will persist.

Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

