World Mourns Pope Francis After Sudden Death

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria: World Mourns Pope Francis After Sudden Death

Pope Francis passed away on the morning of April 21 following a stroke, as confirmed by the Vatican's press service. According to his official death certificate, the pontiff fell into an irreversible coma and later died from cardiovascular collapse. The certificate was signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, head of the Vatican's Directorate of Health and Hygiene.

Following the news of his death, a number of countries around the globe declared periods of national mourning. Brazil, which has the largest Catholic population in the world, and Argentina, the birthplace of Pope Francis, have each declared seven days of mourning. Spain announced a three-day mourning period. In the United States, President Donald Trump ordered all national flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff, describing Pope Francis as a “good man” who “worked hard.

Global leaders paid tribute to the late pope, acknowledging his humility, moral leadership, and unwavering advocacy for peace and justice. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described him as “a great man” who urged the world to pursue a path of restoration and protection rather than destruction. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the pope’s dedication to the most vulnerable and his unifying role. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted Pope Francis’ prayers for Ukraine and his empathy toward the suffering. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the pontiff as a champion of humanism and commended his commitment to fostering dialogue between the Catholic and Orthodox churches.

Tributes were also seen in major landmarks worldwide. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark, and the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang 88 times. In New York City, the Empire State Building was illuminated in gold and white to honor the deceased pope.

Pope Francis had expressed his wishes for a modest burial in a will written in 2022. He requested to be interred in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, in a grave set in the ground, marked only with the inscription “Francis” and no elaborate decoration.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni announced that the pope’s body will be available for public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica starting Wednesday. The College of Cardinals will determine the exact date of the funeral, which by Vatican protocol must occur between the fourth and sixth day after death. The conclave to elect a new pope will be held between May 5 and May 10.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vatican, Pope, mourning

Related Articles:

Former Ambassador to the Vatican Reflects on Pope Francis' Legacy and Bulgaria’s Role

Bulgaria is stepping out of its comfort zone, said Bogdan Patashev, Bulgaria’s former ambassador to the Vatican (2019–2023), in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:09

Papal Contenders: Key Figures in the Race to Succeed Pope Francis

As Pope Francis' passing on April 21 has prompted speculation over who will succeed him, media outlets are highlighting potential candidates for the papal conclave

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02

Bulgarian Cities of Rakovski and Ruse Honor Pope Francis' Legacy of Peace

In 2019, the city of Rakovski had the honor of hosting Pope Francis during his visit to Bulgaria

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28

The Pope’s Childhood Memory: Bulgarian Yogurt and His Desire to Visit Bulgaria

“It’s not a myth! The Pope really loved Bulgarian yogurt,” shared Prof. Kiril Topalov

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:19

A Bulgarian Dream Realized: The Story Behind Pope Francis’ Omophorion

During Pope Francis’ final appearance on Easter Sunday, he wore an omophorion gifted by Bulgaria

Society | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

Trump and Melania to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican due to a stroke

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Seeks Amendments to Recovery and Resilience Plan, Adds REPowerEU Chapter

On April 16, Bulgaria formally requested the European Commission to modify its Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) in line with Article 21 of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM) Regulation

World » EU | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Papal Contenders: Key Figures in the Race to Succeed Pope Francis

As Pope Francis' passing on April 21 has prompted speculation over who will succeed him, media outlets are highlighting potential candidates for the papal conclave

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02

Gold Prices Break $3,500 Barrier for the First Time

The price of a troy ounce of gold reached a historic high of $3,500.10 earlier today, briefly surpassing $3,467.87 at 10:30 a.m. Bulgarian time

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:25

Trump and Melania to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican due to a stroke

World | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Putin Seemingly Open to Direct Talks with Ukraine as Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09

MEPs Demand Action on Bulgaria’s Continued Detention of Abdulrahman al-Khalidi

A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has raised urgent concerns with the European Commission regarding the ongoing detention of Saudi political activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 18, 2025, Friday // 19:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria