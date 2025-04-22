World Mourns Pope Francis After Sudden Death

Pope Francis passed away on the morning of April 21 following a stroke, as confirmed by the Vatican's press service. According to his official death certificate, the pontiff fell into an irreversible coma and later died from cardiovascular collapse. The certificate was signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, head of the Vatican's Directorate of Health and Hygiene.

Following the news of his death, a number of countries around the globe declared periods of national mourning. Brazil, which has the largest Catholic population in the world, and Argentina, the birthplace of Pope Francis, have each declared seven days of mourning. Spain announced a three-day mourning period. In the United States, President Donald Trump ordered all national flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff, describing Pope Francis as a “good man” who “worked hard.”

Global leaders paid tribute to the late pope, acknowledging his humility, moral leadership, and unwavering advocacy for peace and justice. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described him as “a great man” who urged the world to pursue a path of restoration and protection rather than destruction. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the pope’s dedication to the most vulnerable and his unifying role. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted Pope Francis’ prayers for Ukraine and his empathy toward the suffering. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the pontiff as a champion of humanism and commended his commitment to fostering dialogue between the Catholic and Orthodox churches.

Tributes were also seen in major landmarks worldwide. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark, and the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang 88 times. In New York City, the Empire State Building was illuminated in gold and white to honor the deceased pope.

Pope Francis had expressed his wishes for a modest burial in a will written in 2022. He requested to be interred in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, in a grave set in the ground, marked only with the inscription “Francis” and no elaborate decoration.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni announced that the pope’s body will be available for public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica starting Wednesday. The College of Cardinals will determine the exact date of the funeral, which by Vatican protocol must occur between the fourth and sixth day after death. The conclave to elect a new pope will be held between May 5 and May 10.