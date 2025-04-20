The Significance of Bright Monday: A Day of Renewal and Hope

Bright Monday, which marks the second day of Easter, is the beginning of Bright Week—a time to honor the Holy Apostles and the Holy Mother of God. This week, which follows the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolizes hope for eternal life and enlightenment. It is a period of celebration that aligns with the transition from winter to spring, marking a new beginning and a renewal of life. Bright Week is considered the most joyful and solemn week of the entire year.

The first day of Bright Week, Bright Monday, is deeply connected to the central event for Christians—the Resurrection of Christ. The term "Bright" refers to the brightness of this sacred occasion, which is celebrated for three consecutive days: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. During these days, the services are grand and the hymns emphasize the significance of the Resurrection.

Believers visit the church during these days to participate in Holy Communion, uniting with the Savior and embracing the holiday's essence. Following Easter, a 40-day period begins, extending until the Ascension of the Lord. During this time, Christians greet each other with the words "Christ is Risen!" and respond with "Truly He is Risen!"

In addition to being known as Bright Monday, the first day after Easter is also called "Rasturni Monday" or "Rasmetni Monday." This name comes from the folk tradition of "rolling eggs," a custom where young people gather outside the village, divide into two groups, and roll red eggs. According to folk beliefs, this ritual protects against hail and enhances the fertility of the land.