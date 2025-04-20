The Significance of Bright Monday: A Day of Renewal and Hope

Christ Is Risen! How Bulgaria Celebrates Easter
Easter, regarded as the most significant Christian holiday, is celebrated annually in Bulgarian homes with great joy
Bright Monday, which marks the second day of Easter, is the beginning of Bright Week—a time to honor the Holy Apostles and the Holy Mother of God. This week, which follows the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolizes hope for eternal life and enlightenment. It is a period of celebration that aligns with the transition from winter to spring, marking a new beginning and a renewal of life. Bright Week is considered the most joyful and solemn week of the entire year.
The first day of Bright Week, Bright Monday, is deeply connected to the central event for Christians—the Resurrection of Christ. The term "Bright" refers to the brightness of this sacred occasion, which is celebrated for three consecutive days: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. During these days, the services are grand and the hymns emphasize the significance of the Resurrection.
Believers visit the church during these days to participate in Holy Communion, uniting with the Savior and embracing the holiday's essence. Following Easter, a 40-day period begins, extending until the Ascension of the Lord. During this time, Christians greet each other with the words "Christ is Risen!" and respond with "Truly He is Risen!"
In addition to being known as Bright Monday, the first day after Easter is also called "Rasturni Monday" or "Rasmetni Monday." This name comes from the folk tradition of "rolling eggs," a custom where young people gather outside the village, divide into two groups, and roll red eggs. According to folk beliefs, this ritual protects against hail and enhances the fertility of the land.
Today is Bright Tuesday, a day dedicated to honoring the Holy Virgin Mary, also known as the Theotokos
Holy Saturday marks the final day of Holy Week, positioned between the sadness of Christ’s entombment and the joy of His anticipated resurrection
A 12-meter cross featuring a crucified Jesus Christ has been installed at a roundabout in the Bulgarian town of Elin Peli
Good Friday falls on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which in 2025 is on April 18
On Maundy Thursday, it is customary in Bulgaria to dye Easter eggs, starting with the most important one—the first egg must always be painted red
