Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings

Bulgaria continues to lag behind neighboring countries in achieving significant growth in its tourism sector. The main reason, according to Dimitar Popov from Penguin Travel, is the overreliance on traditional forms of tourism – such as urban, seaside, and ski vacations – while neglecting alternative types like hiking and cycling, which are attracting increasing interest from international visitors.

Popov pointed out that the country lacks sufficient development in alternative tourism and fails to promote its full range of tourism products. He noted that Bulgaria has not effectively positioned itself on the global market with diverse offerings, such as trekking and cycling, which could bring in more visitors outside the peak summer season.

To address these challenges, he emphasized the need for broader advertising strategies that go beyond promoting just the seaside resorts. Bulgaria possesses a wealth of natural and cultural resources that remain underrepresented in tourism campaigns. Popov highlighted that focusing on less-prominent types of tourism, such as wine, cultural, and nature-based experiences, would diversify and enhance the country's image as a travel destination.

Digitalization is another key area requiring improvement. Popov criticized the existing tourist portals, noting they often lack sufficient content and user-friendly design. For Bulgaria to attract more visitors, it needs effective and appealing online platforms where tourists can easily find information and make bookings.

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing sustainable tourism. Promoting local businesses and authentic experiences can appeal to tourists looking for unique, eco-conscious travel. Advertising local products and traditions can help stimulate tourism in smaller towns and rural regions.

Effective cooperation between the government and private sector is crucial for successful tourism promotion, Popov said. Joint initiatives and better resource allocation can lead to more impactful advertising campaigns. Tailoring these efforts to specific markets is essential – adapting messages to suit the needs and expectations of target demographics can increase the effectiveness of promotional activities.

Regarding Bulgaria's recent Schengen accession, Popov warned that it should not be seen as an entirely positive development for domestic tourism. Easier access to Greece, for instance, may prompt many Bulgarians, particularly from the western regions, to abandon local seaside destinations in favor of traveling abroad without border delays.